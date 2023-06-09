Robbers hold up Breakers liquor store

(CNS): Two tall slim men wearing dark jackets, pants and face masks, armed with a machete, made off with an undisclosed sum of cash Wednesday night after robbing the liquor store in South Coast Plaza in Breakers. Police are now appealing for information about the armed robbery and the culprits.

Police said that around 9:50pm the two men entered the store. One of them brandished a machete at the clerk and demanded cash from the register, and then they both fled with the loot on foot. No one was physically injured.

The matter is currently under investigation by the Bodden Town CID. Anyone with any information or who witnessed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident is asked to contact 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.