Regulation of egg production moves ahead

Eggs from Lookout Farm, one of the farms participating in the pilot programme

(CNS): The National Egg Strategy (NEST), which has been in development for two years and is designed to create a certified, modern, safe and productive domestic egg sector in the Cayman Islands, is moving ahead, according to a press release from the Ministry of Agriculture. The aim is to upgrade production facilities and roll out a government-backed safety and quality certification programme for all local egg farmers, starting with a pilot group of the 16 biggest local producers.

Agriculture Minister Jay Ebanks said the goal of NEST was to increase the production of local, certified eggs by 100% over the coming years and improve market access for farmers.

“Our vision is for a food and nutrition-secure Cayman Islands, and a key part of making it a reality is to strengthen and grow our domestic supply of table eggs,” he said. “After two years of significant progress in laying the foundation for a National Egg Strategy, we are ready to begin operating this vital programme. Our goal is to improve the market share of local egg producers by 40% in 4 years and [achieve] a 100% increase in egg production over the same period.”

Ebanks noted that the government had “made the necessary budgetary allowance to support this important national project as it is key to our broad outcomes to enhance competitiveness while meeting international standards and future-proofing us to increase resiliency”.

Last year work began on setting food safety quality standards for egg layer operations for the first time. “The Cayman Islands Poultry Standards – Layer Operations 2022” has been published, and a 2023 upgrade will be issued sometime over the next three months, which is supported by the local producers, supermarkets and other stakeholders, the release stated.

The pilot group of 16 farmers that are testing the standards each manage around 200 birds, which produce about 105,000 dozen eggs annually — around 16% of overall local production. The ultimate aim is to certify all egg producers across the Cayman Islands and to improve that production through upgraded systems, the ministry said.

The Public Works Department is working on a poultry house model that can be used by farmers to start or improve their own laying operations. The ministry has also purchased several key pieces of equipment, which will be provided to the pilot group of farmers to help meet the standards and market requirements for NEST. This is in addition to other types of support for egg producers.

A poultry expert has been employed to contribute to the formal documentation of procedures and to guide the farmers through the expansion to improve safety and quality assurance. This will help increase consumer confidence in the domestic egg market, officials said, noting that new egg cartons have been designed with local quality certification.

“The National Egg Strategy is proving to be one of the most visible examples of our efforts to strengthen and modernise Cayman’s agricultural sector,” Ebanks said. “The NEST is in full operational mode, and we look forward to more and more Caymanians showing their confidence in the quality of this locally-developed food by choosing Caymanian-certified eggs over imports.”