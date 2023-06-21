Quarry plan on edge of reserve will need EIA

Meagre Bay Pond

(CNS): Developers wanting to dig out 2.3 million cubic yards of fill from a site on the edge of Meagre Bay Pond will need to do an environmental impact assessment if the Central Planning Authority goes against its own policy and greenlights the plan. The application is to be heard by the CPA today, but a report by an advisory council has indicated there is enough marl coming from existing quarries to meet demand.

According to the agenda for the CPA meeting on Wednesday, Barrington Bennett and Amelia De Wood have made an application to excavate a 29-acre, 50ft deep commercial quarry in a body of water next to the reserve in Pease Bay, Bodden Town. The developers suggest it could become a floating solar farm after they have excavated rock from the site over a three-year period.

The $30 million project would see marl stockpiled to the south, where the proposed quarry could be extended in future. The developers have not made an application for a second quarry, though it is apparent from submissions that they are contemplating the idea.

The Department of Environment has already conducted a screening of the project on behalf of the National Conservation Council. Experts concluded that an EIA would be required, given the scale of the project and its proximity to a protected area, if the CPA ignores the advice it already has regarding fill supply.

There is already evidence that the mangroves in that area are in decline due to quarrying. Meagre Bay Pond and the 300ft wide band of mangroves around its margin were originally protected with Animal Sanctuary status in 1976. The pond provides a seasonal feeding area for large aggregations of herons and egrets as well as other resident and migratory birds.

In 2004 Hurricane Ivan caused extensive mangrove death. Since then, industrial quarrying encroaching on the area has undermined the site and its recovery. This has led to hydrological changes in the pond and concerns that its value to wildlife may be deteriorating.

Meanwhile, the CPA has an Aggregate Policy that has been in force for almost twenty years. It is meant to restrict quarrying so that it remains in line with demand and prevent new quarries until absolutely necessary based on a five-year supply. The Aggregate Advisory Council, which manages the policy, found in a report published in April that there is sufficient aggregate coming from licensed quarries and noted the need to protect the reserve.

Given that the CPA has turned down other quarries in recent years, the AAC said it would be inconsistent to approve this one, which was also refused in 2018. The members also raised concerns about some of the technical aspects of the plans and the equipment and expressed doubt that the applicants could reach the target depth, which is essential for productivity, with this proposal.

The AAC said there was no “exceptional need to disregard the Aggregate Policy”, which does not permit quarries until the fill reserves drop to a five-year supply and that this is a long way from happening.