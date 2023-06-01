Public works filling gaps in workforce training

Demiya Ramoon, a 2023 Level 3 graduate of the Construction Trades Apprenticeship Programme

(CNS): With a very limited number of local companies offering any kind of apprenticeships for young people to learn vocational skills, the Public Works Department (PWD) is continuing with its own publicly funded programme and has opened an application portal for its popular Construction Trades Apprenticeship Programme.

Since 2014, the programme has offered training to selected Caymanians in 12 areas, including carpentry, plumbing, masonry, electrical and air-conditioning. To be eligible, potential apprentices must be Caymanian and between the ages of 16 and 29.

It lasts from one to three years, with each year featuring a new level of training, and apprentices are encouraged to complete at least two years of the programme. PWD provides all necessary supplies — boots, uniforms, safety equipment, tools — to selected apprentices, along with a small stipend.

Registration for Caymanians interested in developing the skills needed for a successful career in the construction industry will be open until 16 June. This will be the only opportunity for people to sign up for this year’s programme, which starts in September.

Dr Ande Francis, the manager at the Construction Trades Training Centre, said the programme provides a pathway to incredible skill development and employment opportunities for dozens of Caymanians ever year. “Given the demand and the cycle of training, there is a limited opportunity to access this programme each year, so now is the time to get an application in and get started on the path toward career development,” he added.

In January, 30 apprentices graduated across all three levels and another 50 young Caymanians are still in training. The programme partners with leading construction firms, such as Andro, Dart, The Phoenix Group, Arch & Godfrey and McAlpine, to offer hands-on experience and job opportunities once they complete the course.

Demiya Ramoon, a 2023 Level 3 graduate of the programme,programme because it seemed like a big commitment in a challenging field. “However, submitting my application was the best decision I ever made as it helped me to earn valuable technical skills, learn how to work well in construction roles and opened the door for me to a good job after I completed the programme,” she said.

Infrastructure Minister Jay Ebanks said his ministry is committed to help give Caymanians the skills they need to succeed.

“Few programmes in government do that more successfully than our Construction Trades Apprenticeship Programme,” he said “For the first and only time in 2023, the portal is now open to apply for this highly successful programme and I strongly encourage any interested Caymanians to take advantage of this once-a-year opportunity.”