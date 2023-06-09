Primary school closes after gas leak

Prospect Primary School

(CNS): Prospect Primary School closed Friday as a result of a gas leak, according to a press release from the education ministry and Department of Education Services. Classes were suspended for the day “out of an abundance of caution” after the emergency services attended the school to deal with the leak. All students were said to be safe and well, and first responders have already given the all-clear. Classes will resume on Monday, 12 June.

The leak comes just a few days after a house was destroyed in an explosion in Newlands on Monday as a result of what is suspected to have been a propane gas tank.