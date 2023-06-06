Premier visits ‘scary scene’ of house explosion

House in Newlands demolished by explosion (photo from social media)

(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton, the MP for Newlands, and Heather Bodden MP, who represents Savannah, both visited the scene where a family home in Newlands exploded yesterday and have met with local residents. Panton said their thoughts and prayers were with all those affected.

“It was a scary scene, reminiscent of a war zone,” the premier said in a community message. “Under the circumstances, I am extremely grateful that there was no loss of life and pray those injured will make a full recovery. We know that this event had impacted multiple persons and their families, physically and emotionally.”

There are still no updates about the four people injured in the blast or any information on the cause of the explosion. The RCIPS confirmed that police officers were still at the scene Tuesday and that there would be updates later today. But as of 11:00am, there were no major developments, the police said.

Cayman Islands Fire Service crews were at the explosion site all day yesterday to make the scene safe and identify the source of the explosion, and CIFS officers are still working at the site today.