Police seek witnesses to gunfire at Red Bay bar

(CNS): Police are investigating reports of gunshots being fired by armed men outside Da Station bar on Shamrock Road, Red Bay, at about 10pm on Sunday, 4 June. The police did not say whether or not any shell casings or bullets had been recovered at the scene but noted that no injuries had been reported.

Officers are asking anyone who might have seen the gunmen, heard shots or has any other information to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.