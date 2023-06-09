Police rule out crime in house blast

House in Newlands damaged in explosion, Monday 5 June

(CNS): The RCIPS has said that initial investigations into the house explosion on Bayfield Crescent in Newlands on Monday indicate that the incident was not due to suspicious circumstances. One man remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition. Police, fire, emergency services and other partner agencies remain on the scene as work on the cause continues.

The established police cordon remained in place Thursday, but the National Roads Authority has been working to clear the road of debris, and it was expected that the road would be reopened by the end of the day.

Police said that once the road is cleared, police will reduce the cordoned area to the immediate vicinity of the property. The public is asked to avoid the area as the work to find out what happened continues.

The initial explanation for the explosion was that it had been caused by an external propane tank, and over the week, a local propane gas company and OfReg were spotted at the scene.