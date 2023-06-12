Police release scene of house explosion

House in Newlands demolished by explosion (photo from social media)

(CNS): The relevant agencies have all completed their work at the house that exploded last Monday lunchtime in Newlands and have removed the cordons and opened the road. The home on Bayfield Crescent, which was literally blown to pieces, has been declared unsafe to enter or occupy and the public is asked not to enter the property.

No further details on what is still suspected to have been a propane gas tank explosion have yet been released. It is understood that the Watler family, whose home it was, are being helped by the authorities. Friends and neighbours also rallied around to help with supplies after Foster’s supermarket in Countryside organised a donation drive.

Meanwhile, other residents whose properties were damaged have begun working on the repairs.