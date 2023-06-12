POF and CIS students fill up 18 bags of beach trash

World Oceans Day beach clean-up at Safe Haven (photo by POF)

(CNS): Grade 2 students from Cayman International School (CIS) took part in a beach clean-up at Safe Haven hosted by Protect Our Future (POF) last Thursday to mark World Oceans Day and to highlight the problem of single-use plastics in the Cayman Islands. As the country waits for the details of a proposed ban on eight single-use items promised by the premier, the young students helped to pick up 18 bags of trash, most of it plastics and microplastics.

POF member Evie Sweetman noted the huge amount of plastic on Cayman’s beaches, much of it everyday single-use items, such as cutlery, bottles and takeaway cups. “These are some of the most common items polluting our shores and endangering our wildlife, and they come from all over our islands.”

Cayman is one of the few countries in the Caribbean that still has no restrictions on plastics and Evie said the POF members were delighted about government plans to change that. Noting that groups like Plastic Free Cayman have been pushing for a ban since 2017, she said this would have a significant impact on the amount of plastic ending up in the sea and on the beaches.

“With the incoming plastic ban, Cayman has the potential to turn the tides on our plastic problem and move forward into a brighter and more sustainable future,” Evie said.