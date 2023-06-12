POF and CIS students fill up 18 bags of beach trash
(CNS): Grade 2 students from Cayman International School (CIS) took part in a beach clean-up at Safe Haven hosted by Protect Our Future (POF) last Thursday to mark World Oceans Day and to highlight the problem of single-use plastics in the Cayman Islands. As the country waits for the details of a proposed ban on eight single-use items promised by the premier, the young students helped to pick up 18 bags of trash, most of it plastics and microplastics.
POF member Evie Sweetman noted the huge amount of plastic on Cayman’s beaches, much of it everyday single-use items, such as cutlery, bottles and takeaway cups. “These are some of the most common items polluting our shores and endangering our wildlife, and they come from all over our islands.”
Cayman is one of the few countries in the Caribbean that still has no restrictions on plastics and Evie said the POF members were delighted about government plans to change that. Noting that groups like Plastic Free Cayman have been pushing for a ban since 2017, she said this would have a significant impact on the amount of plastic ending up in the sea and on the beaches.
“With the incoming plastic ban, Cayman has the potential to turn the tides on our plastic problem and move forward into a brighter and more sustainable future,” Evie said.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Environmental Health, Health, Land Habitat, Science & Nature
The property formerly called SafeHaven is long gone, and hasn’t existed on the registry in that name for 12 years. It’s been called Dragon Bay since 2011, and on the books of DART since it ceased being Crown lease land from around August 2016. Meaning it is not a public park to clean up by kids. It is private property, with signage, and garaged tractors across the street. DART needs to hire estate managers and start paying to maintain their own lands, and easements, or forfeit that land back to the crown.
And these 18 bags of microplastics and rubbish went to the dump instead of being incenerated for electricity generation.
Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
Bless them.
Let’s hope and pray that those ghastly plastic flowers that litter all of our cemeteries and adjacent properties are the first to be banned.
And it will all be back there by next week.