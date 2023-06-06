Plastic ban to include eight single-use items

George Town landfill (photo by Protect Our Future)

(CNS): Almost four years since the previous administration formed a committee to look at a ban on single-use plastic in the Cayman Islands, a proposal is finally going to Cabinet that could put an end to the importation of eight plastic items. Premier Wayne Panton revealed the news in a social media message for World Environment Day but did not say which products are likely to be banned.

This year’s WED theme is “Beat Plastic Pollution”. The UN Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) met in Paris last week, aiming to develop an international legal treaty by next year to work towards eradicating this growing pollutant and its increasingly alarming horrors.

Banning certain single-use plastics is one of the tools that countries are using to reduce their contribution to this growing pollution, given that less than 10% of plastic waste is actually recycled.

Despite the efforts of local activists, especially Plastic Free Cayman, which was established in 2017 to press for such a ban, Cayman remains one of only a handful of countries in this region that still has no restrictions on any plastics. However, the premier has said the PACT Government is committed to doing its part to reduce the collective consumption of single-use plastic, though he has not said why it is taking so long.

“The Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency is in the process of submitting a proposal to Cabinet for the ban of eight single-use plastic products, and we look forward to being able to share more information on this proposal in the coming weeks,” he said in the message.

“Government has an important role to play in helping to address the challenges of plastic pollution, but so do individuals and private organisations. World Environment Day 2023 is a reminder that people’s actions on plastic pollution matters [sic].”

Every day, people can refuse single-use plastic in favour of reusable alternatives or recycle and reuse items wherever possible and dispose of waste responsibly and lawfully, the premier said. “We can all be part of the solution to plastic pollution. Together, we can protect our beautiful Cayman Islands.”

But it has been left to the community to work on the problem as there has been almost no promotion or public education about reducing and reusing waste of any kind, including plastic, by the Department of Environmental Health. Plastic Free Cayman has been at the forefront of community efforts urging the ban, as well as cleaning up beaches and promoting alternatives.

Over the last six years, PFC activists have cleared around 90,000lbs of plastic from local beaches, and while it was given a seat on the steering committee formed to work on the ban, there have been no meetings since the COVID-19 pandemic shut the islands down in 2020. CNS understands that PFC has not been consulted since or told which eight products the government is proposing to ban or restrict in the first instance.

With teenagers across the Cayman Islands leading the charge on environmental issues, Protect Our Future (POF) has also played a big role in the campaign for a plastic ban as well as taking part in the clean-ups and organising demonstrations.