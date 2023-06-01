Over 70 Cubans deported since start of year
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control Service (CBC) repatriated another four migrants to the Republic of Cuba on Monday. The men were accompanied by CBC officers and left Grand Cayman on a non-chartered Cayman Airways flight to Havana at around 6:40pm. The Cayman Islands Government has deported over Cuban 70 migrants since the beginning of the year.
A change to the legislation enabled the CBC to repatriate irregular migrants without going through the full asylum process. As a result, senior CBC officers are able to speed up the process to remove those they decide do not meet the criteria of refugees.
While dozens have been repatriated this year, the stream of migrants in 2022 stopped at the end of the year, and there have been no irregular migrant landings since January.
Thanking the officers who went to Cuba this week, CBC Director Charles Clifford said that more repatriation flights will be arranged as processing continues.
On how many separate flights?
Not enough.
We have been born lucky in the lottery of life. Migration is not a criminal act. Many of us would try to get out of there with our families if the shoes were reversed. I think we could do better on the humanity score, giving them computer access and application assistance to go on to USA. We could fly them there too. Not sure why Cayman is taking orders from Havana.
No one is born lucky. Most people have to work to make a good life for themselves. It’s not an easy fix. Most successful Western countries have had centuries of war before becoming what they are today (eg, UK, USA, France, etc.) It’s up to Cubans to make life better for themselves. It won’t be easy with a communist government but it can be done. Cuba has a population 0f around 1.2 million people. We couldn’t support a fraction of that amount.