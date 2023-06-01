Over 70 Cubans deported since start of year

CBC officer boards the migrant repatriation flight (file photo courtesy of the CBC)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control Service (CBC) repatriated another four migrants to the Republic of Cuba on Monday. The men were accompanied by CBC officers and left Grand Cayman on a non-chartered Cayman Airways flight to Havana at around 6:40pm. The Cayman Islands Government has deported over Cuban 70 migrants since the beginning of the year.

A change to the legislation enabled the CBC to repatriate irregular migrants without going through the full asylum process. As a result, senior CBC officers are able to speed up the process to remove those they decide do not meet the criteria of refugees.

While dozens have been repatriated this year, the stream of migrants in 2022 stopped at the end of the year, and there have been no irregular migrant landings since January.

Thanking the officers who went to Cuba this week, CBC Director Charles Clifford said that more repatriation flights will be arranged as processing continues.