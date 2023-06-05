One charged with GBH in homophobic attack

The Strand Shopping Centre car park

(CNS): A West Bay man has been charged with two counts of assault GBH in connection with an attack at The Strand Shopping Centre parking lot almost eighteen months ago, believed to be motivated by homophobia. Derrick Bush (34), who has been bailed and is expected in court on 22 June, was one of two attackers accused of assaulting two gay men, one of whom suffered a broken nose.

Bush was arrested around three weeks after the crime, and it is not clear why it took the RCIP and prosecutors well over a year to lay charges, despite stating at the time that violence as a result of someone’s sexual orientation was “inexcusable and has no place in our community”.

The second man who was involved in the attack has not been arrested or charged.