Number of work permit holders exceeds 36,000
(CNS): There are currently 36,049 work permit holders in the Cayman Islands, another new record that is nevertheless increasing every day by around 12 new arrivals. The latest statistics released by Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) on Friday show that the number of expatriate workers has increased by almost 1,900 since February.
Though expatriate workers hail from 135 different countries, more than 27,500 come from just six countries: Jamaica (15,241 people or 42% of the total), the Philippines (5,803 or 16.1%), the UK (2,082), India (2,014), Honduras (1,265) and Canada (1,254). The document lists one person as coming from the Cayman Islands.
The numbers reflect what many believe is unsustainable, given the shortages of suitable housing, school places, increasing traffic congestion and the impact on Cayman’s natural resources. It also indicates yet again that the National Census, which was published less than eight months ago, is already significantly out of date.
These most recent WORC numbers were released in the first instance to HSM Chambers, local attorneys who specialise in immigration work, who have been doing their best to keep this unsustainable situation in the public eye.
HSM now estimates that there are at least 40,000 foreign nationals living in Cayman with no permanent residency rights, including expatriate workers and their dependents, people here through the Global Citizen Programme, those waiting on residency applications — which the firm estimates is more than 1,000 — people working at Cayman Enterprise City, as well as people in jail.
This number is at odds with the official Economics and Statistics office figures and suggests the population is getting closer by the day to 100,000 — a number that is deeply concerning to some and a realistic target for others, especially those in the business community.
In a very long circular to clients sent on Monday, Nick Joseph, a partner at HSM, described an inadequate immigration system that has not only failed to protect Caymanians but has led to massive delays in residency applications. The danger now is that the broken system could see many more people transition from work permit holders to permanent residents and then become Caymanians in the coming years because of the delays, regardless of their economic circumstances, he warned.
Residency applications are now taking anywhere from just over one year to almost two, which Joseph has argued is unlawful. While there are many causes for these delays, the situation was exacerbated by the decision to allow all work permit holders to stay in the Cayman Islands long enough to make a residency application.
“Doing away with a Key Employee filter at seven years was always going to greatly increase the number of potential applicants for PR,” Joseph said in his open email. “Subsequent changes to the Points System greatly increased the likelihood that applicants would gain enough points to be assured of a grant of PR. Significant increases in the numbers being granted PR inevitably leads to significant increases in the numbers qualified to apply for status.”
Permanent residency was supposed to be the step that would prevent too many people from going on to become Caymanian in any given year, thereby undermining the cultural heritage of these islands. “It has failed to fulfil that role,” Joseph said.
A significant number of people have been getting through the PR step, and many more may now qualify with the help of the courts because of the delays and legal problems with the point system, and the number of people with PR is impacting the number of status grants.
HSM alone has over 630 people with pending status applications as a result of residency or marriage, some of whom are still waiting for an answer 19 months after applying.
The firm estimates that around 35 applications are filed every month, and at least another 1,000 people will be granted status between now and the next general election, which will make them eligible to register to vote. Joseph described this group of pending new Caymanians as a “ghost constituency”, which should be taken into consideration during the current boundary review.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Jobs, Local News
It’s interesting that nearly 6,000 of these are temporary work permits.
One easy way to slow down growth a little bit would be to change the way temp permits are dealt with.
If these are TRULY temporary jobs, TWPs should be just that, temporary. There should be no pathway to extending or renewing these. If you come here on a temp permit you should have to leave for 3 or 6 months before you can apply for a
full grant. Otherwise these are just used as a shortcut to getting people here without the usual scrutiny, and as everyone knows, it’s a lot easy to stay once you’re actually here. If an employer really needs a WP holder they need to advertise and apply for a grant.
Another quick fix would be to simply tweak the points system to make it harder to get PR. It’s beyond me as to why successive governments have failed to do this. There is no good reason to jerk around legitimate applicants for PR and status. I don’t know what they think they are accomplishing by putting people’s lives on hold by delaying hearing their applications. As has been proven in the past, all you’re doing is giving people who may have otherwise been rejected grounds for approval because of the delays.
Instead why not just make PR harder to obtain?
I get that an overhaul of the PR system is complicated, but while you’re working on that, change the system presently in place. Pass new regulations. It’s not rocket science.
Hey ESO.. how them unemployment numbers looking?
If the Cayman Islands wants to remain relevant in the financial services industry, then work permits are a must. Eliminate rollover if you must, and remove PR for those who wish to work and do not want to retire here.
This may even lead to Caymanians learning what it takes to make it in the business world from the work permit holders.
The medical tourism sector also will not grow without work permit holders. Specialized medicine requires specialized physicians, nurses and technicians.
We live in a global economy, and work permits are necessary for success.
The quality of life in Grand Cayman for all inhabitants is getting worse and worse.
They’ve allowed too many people onto the island without putting the necessary infrastructure in place. Stupid decisions are always close by with most CIG’s but at this rate, they’re heading for real disaster and I can’t help but feel with all the crime, cost of living etc. a tipping point with arrive soon.
great news…now if only we could reduce the numbers in the civil service….
and without them cayman could not survive.
what is the story here?
36,000 jobs that caymanians cannot do…as confirmed by cig.
whether or not this number is unsustainable is another question entirely.
They blamed the UDP governmen/ The honourable McKeeva Bush for the 2003 status grant I guess the members of PACT headed by the honourable Wayne Panton will go down in history for this.
Watch this space I wonder if the caymanians will vote with this in mind
Nice, every Cayman resident is working, good for you.
Does this take into account the number of people leaving? I doubt it. I know 4 PR’s and 4 recent status grants all leaving in large part due to the education situation.
8 vs 1900 – your delusional and your comment is a part of the problem. We have too too many people landing here and never wanting to leave.
“Though expatriate workers hail from 135 different countries, more than 27,500 come from just six countries: Jamaica (15,241 people or 42% of the total), the Philippines (5,803 or 16.1%)” = 58.1%. That is HUGE, and certainly explains the poor driving standards of recent years.
Agree with you wholeheartedly…..a run away train with no regard for the culture of these countries
Agree 100%, those Canadians have no idea how to drive.
Can WORC explain how there could be a Caymanian on a work permit?
Someone who was born here but for whatever reason isn’t eligible for status.
Only by reference to the fact that they actually have no clue who is here or what they are doing.
Send them home! Jobs for Caymanians only
Business isn’t a charity. If you’re not qualified or a quality candidate, you won’t be hired.
There aren’t 36,000 spare Caymanians available.
The jig is up its time to stop this work permit scam foreigners must be curtailed NOW! Pact Cayman children must get jobs!
Almost 50% are Jamaicans.
They will breed with brainless Cayman teenagers , making them the most powerful voting block.
Mac, Seymour Saunders and Kenny will use them to first turn us into a Jamaica, then seek Independence .
That is the true significance of these numbers.
Business isn’t a charity. Birthright doesn’t guarantee you anything if you don’t have the requisite education, certifications and experience that first world industry expects from the staff.
They already have jobs! Have you not read the unemployment figures?
This is national disgrace and our children cannot find a friggin job This government removal has now become essential for the survival of Cayman.and it’s peoples
If your children aren’t qualified for the positions, then they simply aren’t. This entitlement syndrome is a detriment to Caymanians.
The meme Caymanians soon be extinct never sit better than now.
The best thing about the lockdown was the lack of traffic and crime and the number of people on the island.
10K Caymanians with 50K plus foreigners.
Too many Jamaicans, killing this island…. Tired of the yardie mentality
I agree with this.
Love it, let the economy boom!
…and when the smoke clears from the explosion? What then? You just going to leave Caymanians in the rubble and leave saying “that was fun”.
Be sure this will gin up the hate against expats, but before the smooth brains pile on, they would be wise to know that economic progress relies on education, certifications, experience and solid work ethic.
The pool of Caymainians qualified to fill these jobs is quite small and never seems to grow.
2:08 pm
Maybe Caymanians should do what the expatriates do, produce fake certificates
The Cayman Marl Road smooth brains are already predictably parroting her nationalistic jingoism.
I agree that this is all good from an economic perspective.
It’s good for government revenue and it creates jobs for Caymanians rather than takes them away
But there is a limit to what our present infrastructure can support.
Especially where the government is unwilling and/or unable to tackle important issues like mass transit, building roads and sanitation.
If they don’t slow down the number of people arriving here it’s going to be very crowded here in the next couple years. Say goodbye to rush hour traffic and hello to bumper-to-bumper from 6am to 9pm 7 days a week.
Jesus, we need to reduce the amount of Jamaicans coming into the place. Need more of our own kind, Brits.
It should be easier for Brit’s to get permits. Not super easy, but easier.
Pure unadulterated BS a political scam