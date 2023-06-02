NRA makes U-turn on roundabout restriction

Artist’s impression of Hurley’s Roundabout after the (now postponed) changes

(CNS): The National Roads Authority has made a U-turn on the decision to impose a left-turn-only restriction on drivers leaving Grand Harbour at the northern exit of the Hurley’s roundabout. In a press release Friday, the authority’s board announced that, in agreement with the minister responsible for roads, a re-assessment of all available options would be undertaken.

The news comes just over two weeks after a public meeting in Red Bay hosted by the constituency MP, Sir Alden McLaughlin, where the public gave a resounding thumbs down for the plan. The former premier and member of the Progressives led the charge to stop the proposal after residents said it would just make a bad situation even worse.

Following the news of the decision to put the plans on hold, McLaughlin told CNS that he gave credit to Infrastructure Minister Jay Ebanks for listening, as the idea to restrict the exit had come from the board chair, who did not turn up to the meeting, leaving NRA Director Edward Howard and the minister to take the fire from the public.

“It’s a good result but it is only a short-term fix,” McLaughlin said. “A longer-term solution has to be found,” he added referring to the traffic congestion and chaos at times in the area.

The former premier said he was disappointed that the government was not pursuing the rollout of a mandatory policy for private school buses because it was obvious from the decrease in traffic during school holidays that it would be one of the simplest ways to make a significant difference.

“Traffic eases immensely during school break and it’s an easy fix,” he said, adding that the decision to focus on car imports was likely to have little to no effect, as it will not reduce the number of cars on the road.

“Until we have a decent public transport system we will be travelling the same road, as the population trend has never been one of decline,” he said. Decreases in the population in the wake of Hurricane Ivan and during the pandemic were quickly followed by a surge in new residents, he noted.

McLaughlin said he was aware that his proposal for private school buses would be controversial, as the parents were objecting, but there comes a time when government must consider the greater good.

In the release about the decision to reconsider the roundabout exit restriction, the NRA board thanked the public for feedback on the proposal and said that they and the minister had agreed to “a complete re-assessment of all available options to improve safety and reduce congestion outlined in a recently conducted traffic study of this area”.

The board hopes the Edgewater connector will be completed during this process, the release said. “This review and analysis will ensure the optimal course of action is taken for the entire road corridor from the CUC Roundabout to the Red Bay Roundabout, with safety and congestion concerns at the forefront.”

“We strongly advise the public to exercise utmost vigilance while navigating the Century 21 roundabout,” the board said, and despite cancelling the traffic restriction, nevertheless recommended that drivers adhere to its guidelines.

The board still advises motorists heading to South Sound or George Town after leaving Grand Harbour during peak congestion periods to turn left and travel down to the Red Bay Roundabout to make the turn there, back towards George Town. “We are confident that this is the safest route available,” the release said.

The NRA board said that the review would still be based on a recent traffic study of the area which has still not been made public. CNS has made an FOI request for the report but we have still not yet received a response.