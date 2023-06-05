MP says she’s acting for people, not profit re road

Heather Bodden MP during the debate in parliament on 27 April

(CNS): Heather Bodden MP (SAV) has told CNS she was elected to “serve the people and not to profit” following a report that she owns land along a stretch of the proposed East-West Arterial Road extension. The PACT backbench MP said she wasn’t “even thinking about the land” she owns when she spoke during a controversial parliamentary debate in April over the need, or not, for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) on the whole of the planned road.

Bodden did not mention her land ownership when she voted for the private member’s motion brought by McKeeva Bush MP at the last meeting of parliament, though it is listed on her register of interests. Bodden is one of the owners of a parcel of land which would be dissected by the EWA extension along the stretch up to Lookout Gardens.

Responding to a report in the Cayman Compass on Monday about the potential conflict of interest, she told CNS she was very angry about the news story because her contribution in the House was made on behalf of the people in her constituency who are dealing with traffic congestion every day.

“It was not about the property,” she said when CNS asked for her response to the news article and her potential conflict. “It was never about me. I was elected to serve the people. They are the ones suffering.”

Bodden accepted that she inherited the land, along with her sister, from her father’s estate. But she said she was not involved in a rezoning application, made last November, to allow both commercial and residential development on the large piece of land

If the application had been successful, the rezoning would have likely increased the land’s value once the stretch of road in question was completed, and according to the minutes of the relevant Central Planning Authority meeting, it was motivated by the proposed highway extension. But the application was denied because the CPA said it was “not consistent with the draft National Planning Framework”.

The Department of Environment had also urged the CPA to hold off rezoning any land on either side of this road until the environmental impact assessment for the project is complete.

Bodden is not the only politically connected person who owns land along the route of this controversial road that is likely to benefit if it goes ahead as they will be able to develop the land. But she is the only sitting MP who has revealed her ownership.

The land owned by Bodden and her family, Block 31A, Parcel 29, under the name of Jay’s Heritage Holdings, is situated in the Lower Valley area. The majority of MPs have said that this part of the stretch should not be subject to an EIA and have asked the government to consider starting work on this section immediately.

When she spoke briefly on the bill during the debate, Bodden said that her constituents’ quality of life was being impacted when they set off in the early hours of the morning to take children to school, half-dressed and feeding them breakfast as they sat for hours in traffic on the way to school. She said that she fully supported the motion because of the stress the situation was now causing to so many people, and while the road had to be done properly, it had to be done quickly.

In response to the Compass article, Bodden said that she was angry that people would suggest she was profiting from her work as an MP when she was there only to help people, and her constituents know that. She said the issue was being taken out of context as the land was part of her heritage.

Bodden said she was serving the people when she gets up to speak in parliament and did not believe she was conflicted by taking part in the debate and supporting the motion because all of her interests were declared.

She said that the road should have been done years ago, and she understood people’s frustration when they heard that it would take another year to get the EIA done before work could start. “How much more do the people have to suffer?” Bodden asked, adding that she had no interest in money or the land but only in “my people and my islands”.