Minister blames ‘environment’ for planning delays

Premier Wayne Panton presiding over Finance Committee on Wednesday

(CNS): Planning Minister Jay Ebanks pointed the finger at the Department of Environment on Wednesday, maintaining that environmental input was delaying planning applications, though he offered no evidence to support the accusation. That same day, several MPs once again indirectly railed against the National Conservation Law and the environmental impact assessment for the East-West Arterial Road extension.

With Premier Wayne Panton presiding over a Finance Committee meeting for the first time in his new role as finance minister, its members, mostly on his own PACT government’s benches, picked up where they left off from the last parliamentary meeting in April, attacking the conservation law and criticising the need to deal with environmental considerations.

As MPs worked their way through a supplementary appropriations bill to realign public spending across most of the ministries for 2022 and make the additional expenditure lawful, Chris Saunders MP (BTW) asked the planning minister about the number of applications the planning department was dealing with.

Ebanks said that between January and May last year, the department had handled 1,711 applications, while during the same period this year, there were 1,344 applications. He said the decline had a “lot to do” with high interest rates and developers waiting on PlanCayman, the new national development plan.

The minister then added, “There’s just been a lot of… I don’t know what would be the best word to use, but more environmentals’ input that has slowed a lot of this stuff down also.”

Ebanks offered no evidence to explain his comments, given that no more than 1% of applications have required an environmental impact assessment since the conservation legislation was passed. The DoE also has a strong track record of submitting its comments on planning applications on time, demonstrated by the fact that its submissions are always included in the published agendas of Central Planning Authority meetings, which is not always the case for other agencies.

As questions continued on the changes to the budget for Ebanks’ ministry, other members also took aim at the EIA for the East-West Arterial extension. Once again using traffic congestion as part of their arguments, members also raised the point that the road would give access to development in the Eastern Districts.

Saunders and McKeeva Bush MP (WBW), who brought the motion in April calling for the government to drop the EIA for part of the road, both challenged the legality of the Environmental Assessment Board, a sub-committee of the National Conservation Council established to oversee the EIA for the controversial road.

Saunders said that because the NCC was no longer functioning as it is currently not fully appointed, the authority of the EAB could be called into question.

Bush warned the premier that there were people and lawyers in the community who were likely to challenge the EAB because the NCC was obsolete. He said he did not have any money but would support them.

Panton said the attorney general had advised that the EAB was lawful as it was not currently in a decision-making role but an advisory one. He added that the board had recently engaged with all the other agencies involved in the road project. The outcome of these discussions was the conclusion that the construction period for the EWA could be cut by several months, so the extension to the Will T area should be completed in 2024, he said.

The premier pointed out that two studies that are separate from the EIA, one by the National Roads Authority and the other by the Water Authority, are not yet finished, so even if the government decided not to wait for the EIA, construction would still not begin for some time.

As MPs continued to challenge the situation relating to the failure to appoint new NCC members, Panton said it was a problem “that is ours to resolve”. Although the premier did not spell out the problem, CNS understands that there is yet another Cabinet split over the selection of members to fill the vacant seats.

Panton said there were plans for a press conference on the EIA for the road, which would include all of the agencies involved so they could explain the current situation and how the project could be moved forward more quickly.

However, Labour Minister Dwayne Seymour (BTE) agreed with the PACT faction opposing the EIA. He said that only a hydrological study was needed and the NRA engineers had built roads before, adding that the government should follow the will of the House because it represented all 19 constituents.

“We have had high time to make a decision,” the minister said, once again undermining in plain sight the principle of Cabinet members’ collective responsibility.