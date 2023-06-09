Minister blames ‘environment’ for planning delays
(CNS): Planning Minister Jay Ebanks pointed the finger at the Department of Environment on Wednesday, maintaining that environmental input was delaying planning applications, though he offered no evidence to support the accusation. That same day, several MPs once again indirectly railed against the National Conservation Law and the environmental impact assessment for the East-West Arterial Road extension.
With Premier Wayne Panton presiding over a Finance Committee meeting for the first time in his new role as finance minister, its members, mostly on his own PACT government’s benches, picked up where they left off from the last parliamentary meeting in April, attacking the conservation law and criticising the need to deal with environmental considerations.
As MPs worked their way through a supplementary appropriations bill to realign public spending across most of the ministries for 2022 and make the additional expenditure lawful, Chris Saunders MP (BTW) asked the planning minister about the number of applications the planning department was dealing with.
Ebanks said that between January and May last year, the department had handled 1,711 applications, while during the same period this year, there were 1,344 applications. He said the decline had a “lot to do” with high interest rates and developers waiting on PlanCayman, the new national development plan.
The minister then added, “There’s just been a lot of… I don’t know what would be the best word to use, but more environmentals’ input that has slowed a lot of this stuff down also.”
Ebanks offered no evidence to explain his comments, given that no more than 1% of applications have required an environmental impact assessment since the conservation legislation was passed. The DoE also has a strong track record of submitting its comments on planning applications on time, demonstrated by the fact that its submissions are always included in the published agendas of Central Planning Authority meetings, which is not always the case for other agencies.
As questions continued on the changes to the budget for Ebanks’ ministry, other members also took aim at the EIA for the East-West Arterial extension. Once again using traffic congestion as part of their arguments, members also raised the point that the road would give access to development in the Eastern Districts.
Saunders and McKeeva Bush MP (WBW), who brought the motion in April calling for the government to drop the EIA for part of the road, both challenged the legality of the Environmental Assessment Board, a sub-committee of the National Conservation Council established to oversee the EIA for the controversial road.
Saunders said that because the NCC was no longer functioning as it is currently not fully appointed, the authority of the EAB could be called into question.
Bush warned the premier that there were people and lawyers in the community who were likely to challenge the EAB because the NCC was obsolete. He said he did not have any money but would support them.
Panton said the attorney general had advised that the EAB was lawful as it was not currently in a decision-making role but an advisory one. He added that the board had recently engaged with all the other agencies involved in the road project. The outcome of these discussions was the conclusion that the construction period for the EWA could be cut by several months, so the extension to the Will T area should be completed in 2024, he said.
The premier pointed out that two studies that are separate from the EIA, one by the National Roads Authority and the other by the Water Authority, are not yet finished, so even if the government decided not to wait for the EIA, construction would still not begin for some time.
As MPs continued to challenge the situation relating to the failure to appoint new NCC members, Panton said it was a problem “that is ours to resolve”. Although the premier did not spell out the problem, CNS understands that there is yet another Cabinet split over the selection of members to fill the vacant seats.
Panton said there were plans for a press conference on the EIA for the road, which would include all of the agencies involved so they could explain the current situation and how the project could be moved forward more quickly.
However, Labour Minister Dwayne Seymour (BTE) agreed with the PACT faction opposing the EIA. He said that only a hydrological study was needed and the NRA engineers had built roads before, adding that the government should follow the will of the House because it represented all 19 constituents.
“We have had high time to make a decision,” the minister said, once again undermining in plain sight the principle of Cabinet members’ collective responsibility.
See Wednesday’s discussions during Finance Committee below on CIGTV:
Category: development, Local News, Politics
“Bush warned the premier that there were people and lawyers in the community who were likely to challenge the EAB because the NCC was obsolete. He said he did not have any money but would support them.”
I’ll call Hon. Bush’s bluff. The CPA and the NCC are already in court over a JR to see how the laws actually work (they say). So the Parliament (who are a Govt entity) could file the JR. There you go Hon. Bush, problem solved.
Please, Parliament, file the JR. – If they don’t we will all know that they are just blowing hot air trying the old ‘environmental boogeyman’ scare tactics that the developers always trot out when they are afraid that someone will notice the emperor has no clothes.
CAYMANIANS – Demand environmental protections be legislated and supported by our Government!
Make your voice loud and official by commenting in the Climate Chage Policy Survey currently open. The survey comments are official documents of public opinion and can be used to show these fools that VOTERS WANT TO PROTECT THE ENVIRONMENT!
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/climatechangepolicyfeedback
Cayman’s MPs still believe that lying is one of the Nolan Principles. It’s not.
Yes, someone please JR the road / EIA decision.
That should speed things along nicely.
Time for an election Wayne. Things are getting ridiculous.
As political ambition attempts to carve up more of our precious assets there are organisations and efforts to protect it. Environment, sustainability, recycling are not dirty words- they are critical to our future and MPs need to take note.
We can do better, we must do better and if you have intelligence then don’t be afraid to tell them.
Say the tepee dweller, pitched in the bush. Right?
The only logical answer to ministers putting aside environmental concerns and pushing for more and more development, is because they or their families will be benefiting from it personally.
No other Caymanian or resident wants this continuing destruction of our islands to continue. Why can’t the people stop it? Because the people with money have the power and are greedy for more money and more power.
The rest of us be damned.
Sorry, you’ve got it backwards. All voters hold POWER in a democracy, but Cayman’s still do nothing to speak as one voice. Not a single voter has initiated the petition to change the Elections Law and ban the crooks that achieve high office with a margin as few as a couple dozen votes. Only one segment of the Caymanian voter register is allowed the privilege to serve our islands, and what special allegiance and honesty do those rules deliver to us? This. Thick entrenched corruption and openly willing co-conspirators peddling their influence for whatever they are being paid. Do something about it.
Look at where campaign contributions came from. Commercial businesses have their employees contribute.
Quid pro quo is expected and certainly is given. It is quite blatant. Connect the dots.
Wayne actually said on the live telecast yesterday that if he forced banks to decrease interest rates then that means the banks would also decrease the savings rates!!! are you kidding me Wayne? the savings rates are in the ZERO’s and have never moved! You is a big klaffy as we say! Savanah people hold this L (LOSS) for the whole country!
That would harm the people who have a lot of zeroes in their bank account. Rich people get priority around here.
I had exactly two credit memos from all my cash “savings” accounts at banks last year that amounted to $0.28, against monthly fees of $10/mo per account, on 5 figure liquid balance. Money in the bank is dead money being graded at by rats.
Fellow Caymanians PACT members included,
There is a growing feeling within our BelovedCayman z islands, from amongst us and within immigrant circles ; that we have elected a bunch of morons who cannot work together and therefore cannot lead this country forward. Your lack of cohesiveness serves to give major credence to the concept of “Crabs in a Barrel”. Is it because you are naive, stupid, egotistical etc ( or all of them together) that you fail to understand what collective responsibility means.
The Rabble grouping within PACT supported by has been kiki and wanna be premier dough boy seem hell bent on this road for the people of the Eastern districts, but, if you truly analyze past and present statements it is clearly evident that there is or are many subtle nuances that is driving their fervor ( wonder who is holding the bag for them and who amongst the big 3,is pulling their ever so greedy little heads to the bag).
They have said that the Premier only favor certain people and certain projects but it’s only this roads project they have come out publicly or rather have made their desire known.
Quite frankly it doesn’t make much sense to talk about or criticize stupidity for stupid us stupid remains even when shown how stupid stupid is. So I ask the people of these Beloved Islands to start seeking men and women of valor, common sense, education and dedication and national pride to run against these stupidi pact members, because if you don’t have change from them or the incorrigible Peoples Past Mistakes (PPM) the future of these Islands and the progress that has been made over the years will all be nought and surely there will be no Middle class in these z islands and we will be cast aside like coconut trash . Straighten up and fly right Cayman, straighten up!
More talk…start the petition to change Elections rules and disqualify the nomination of anyone with a criminal record. Basic due diligence at any private sector HR department.
Do Cayman voters still want convicted criminals intervening on sustainable policy? The Elections Law needs changes to clear these representatives out of the house. Voters have to initiate the petition.
PACT comedy gold.