Men accused of killing Robinson to go to trial

(CNS): Jonathan Alexander Woodhouse (28) from West Bay, Shaun Antonio Jackson (22) and Matthew Glasgow (26), both from Bodden Town, who are accused of murdering Randy Kelsey Robinson (37), will stand trial later this year. The three men have not yet formally pleaded guilty because of outstanding legal issues, but it was confirmed Friday that they all deny murdering Robinson or wounding a second man outside a bar last month.

The three men appeared in court via video link from HMP Northward, where they are currently being held on remand. They were all charged within a few weeks of the violent incident outside Carib Café on Shedden Road, George Town, in the early hours of 5 May.

Robinson was stabbed multiple times outside the club and was dead when he arrived at the hospital. A 40-year-old man was badly injured after also receiving multiple stab wounds. However, he survived the violent ordeal and was recently released from hospital.