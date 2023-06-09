Man guilty of trying to kill his father-in-law

Lusito Eusebio Hernandez

(CNS): It took a jury of five women and two men almost five hours on Thursday to find Luisto Eusebio Hernandez guilty of attempted murder and the possession of an unlicensed firearm. The 28-year-old man from East End was convicted of trying to kill his de facto father-in-law when he shot him in the stomach during a family dispute in Windsor Park, George Town, in April 2022.

During the trial, the jury heard how, minutes before the shooting, Hernandez and the stepfather of his daughter’s mother were involved in a heated argument in which the father-in-law threw a bottle at Hernandez that smashed and injured his granddaughter.

But when he gave evidence, the victim said that the row had started with a dispute over the right way to feed the child a mango.

After Hernandez shot the victim, he went on the run for four months until he was tracked down in Bodden Town. Although the authorities never found the gun, police officers did recover the spent bullet casing from the scene, and medical evidence showed that the victim had sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds.

As the foreman of the jury delivered a majority verdict, as they could not unanimously agree, he said that five of the seven jury members found him guilty of attempted murder, and six of the seven found him guilty of gun possession.

Hernandez, who was remanded in custody, has previous convictions for violent offences and is now facing a lengthy prison term.

After he dismissed the jury, Justice Roger Chapple, who presided over the trial, told Hernandez that the court was working towards holding the sentencing hearing on 23 June. His attorney had agreed that a social inquiry report was not necessary, but the judge would need a victim impact report.