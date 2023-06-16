Man charged with abduction and indecent assault

(CNS): A 37-year-old man from Bodden Town is due to appear in court Friday facing a list of crimes in relation to the abduction of a woman last month. He has been charged with abduction, indecent assault and three counts of common assault. He has also been charged with careless driving in relation to a separate incident when he refused to stop when signalled by police.

Police have not revealed many details about the allegations, but he is accused of forcing a woman he knew into his vehicle and taking her to several locations against her will and assaulted her multiple times.