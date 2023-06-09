‘Local icon’ Captain Kirkconnell dies at 96

Captain Eldon Kirkconnell

(CNS): Captain Eldon Kirkconnell, the founder of Kirk Freeport, a seafarer and former legislator, died Thursday, 8 June, just a few weeks short of his 97th birthday. The death of the “local icon”‘”, as he was described by several members of parliament, was announced Friday by the House Speaker Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, paving the way for tributes from today’s lawmakers to one who served through the 1960s.