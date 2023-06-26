Kids offered counselling after school bus crash
(CNS): Six John Gray High School (JGHS) students on a school bus, the driver and the bus warden sustained minor injuries on Friday afternoon when the bus was involved in an accident near the Red Bay Primary School. No details about the collision were released, but the Department of Education Services (DES) said that parents of the affected students could contact the JGHS if their children required counselling.
The DES said that all the students involved were safe after the accident, which happened at about 3:30pm as the bus was transporting them from the JGHS.
First responders and representatives from the DES and the school arrived quickly on the scene, according to the DES.
The six students, the driver and the warden were transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where it was found that all injuries were minor. Arrangements were made to ensure that the remaining students arrived home safely.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Education, Local News
Let’s also start counseling for the kids who fell victim to that exorcist principal.
maybe they should sue rcips for failing to enforce basic traffic rules
If you’ve ever ridden on one of those death traps, you might well need counseling.
or on one of the “public buses”…the experience is unforgettable…you never know if you arrive to your destination alive…
Counseling?
We are treating them like sissies.
Ridiculous.
Why they won’t let me be the counselor:
“Oh, my, that must have been scary. Any permanent physical damage? No? Then buck up, powder puff, and consider yourself lucky enough to consider all the real issues in life. Hakuna matata!”