Kids offered counselling after school bus crash

(CNS): Six John Gray High School (JGHS) students on a school bus, the driver and the bus warden sustained minor injuries on Friday afternoon when the bus was involved in an accident near the Red Bay Primary School. No details about the collision were released, but the Department of Education Services (DES) said that parents of the affected students could contact the JGHS if their children required counselling.

The DES said that all the students involved were safe after the accident, which happened at about 3:30pm as the bus was transporting them from the JGHS.

First responders and representatives from the DES and the school arrived quickly on the scene, according to the DES.

The six students, the driver and the warden were transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where it was found that all injuries were minor. Arrangements were made to ensure that the remaining students arrived home safely.