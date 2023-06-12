GT ticket booth robbed at gunpoint

(CNS): A ticket booth outside a waterfront bar on North Church Street, just north of Fort Street in George Town, was robbed shortly after midnight on Saturday morning by a masked man with a gun. The robber approached the ticket booth, brandished a firearm and demanded money from the workers.

The gunman pushed one of the workers to the ground, then made off with a cash pan containing an undisclosed quantity of money. No shots were fired, and no one was physically injured. The suspect fled the scene on a bicycle towards Mary Street. He was described as being about 5’6″ tall, with a slim build, wearing a dark hoodie and black ski mask.

This is the third robbery already this month on Grand Cayman and the eighth since the start of the year, as police continue dealing with illegal guns on the street.

Anyone with any information or who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident is asked to contact George Town CID and 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.