Four ex and current cops in dock in two weeks

(CNS): Over the last two weeks, four former or currently suspended police officers have appeared in the dock facing criminal charges. As the RCIPS deals with a spike in crime from acquisitive thefts, from cars to armed robberies, it is also having to deal with alleged offending by its own officers.

On Friday Courtney Levy (46), a former auxiliary cop, took the stand in his own defence denying that he assisted a killer to threaten a witness in a murder case. He has denied the accusation, claiming his contact with the witness was innocent.

Meanwhile, Keren Watson appeared across the street in another court facing charges of misconduct in public office in relation to allegations she used her position to seek out and use personal information about a love rival. She has pleaded not guilty and is due to face trial in July. She is currently on suspension from the RCIPS.

Earlier in the week Timothy Munroe was in Summary Court in anticipation of a trial over the death of police dog Baron. The case was adjourned due to issues with witnesses but the case is set to resume early next month. Munroe has not been suspended and remains on active duty.

Andrew Deveroix Benjamin (31), who was fired from the RCIPS while on probation, was also in Summary Court last week facing allegations of fraud. He is charged with theft and five counts of dishonestly obtaining a pecuniary advantage by deception after he allegedly took cash from a victim to send to Jamaica but the money was never wired. He has been bailed to appear on 27 June.