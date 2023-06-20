Driver jailed as he awaits sentence in fatal crash
(CNS): Jordan Telford (40) was remanded in custody Friday, as he awaits a judge’s sentencing ruling for causing the death of Shemiah Grant more than two years ago. Justice Cheryll Richards said she would deliver her decision on how long he will serve in jail at the end of the month. Telford has admitted texting moments before hitting and killing Grant, who was riding a motorcycle on North West Point Road.
Telford pleaded guilty in March following the completion of the relevant accident reconstruction reports. When he appeared in the dock Friday, the crown outlined the details of the collision, which happened around 8:25pm on the evening of 3 May 2021, a few minutes after Telford left the Cracked Conch in a white Hyundai, where he had consumed three beers with a friend.
He struck Grant, who was heading to his girlfriend’s house a short distance away in the opposite direction, after drifting across the centre line on a bend on North West Point Road, just after the junction with Bonaventure Road. He was travelling at around 30mph but admitted to using his phone around the time of the crash.
Telford stopped and called 911 at the scene, as did another witness who lived nearby. He was arrested and breathalyzed and was under the legal limit for alcohol at the time. He was later charged with causing death by dangerous driving as a result of texting, which crown prosecutor Kenneth Ferguson said was “a gross avoidable distraction” under the law.
The court heard that Telford was full of remorse over the crash, had accepted full responsibility for it and knew that he was facing jail time. The crown also revealed that although he has no previous criminal convictions, he has previous traffic offences and had been ticketed for using a mobile phone while driving just 40 days before the fatal crash.
The crown also noted the victim impact report from Grant’s family members, who have struggled to come to terms with their loss. The report revealed a family suffering emotionally and economically since the tragedy, as Grant left behind young children, his partner and a number of other close relatives.
As the submissions to the court were wrapped up, attorney Gregory Burke, who represented Telford, said his client was under no illusions about his fate and was therefore willing to be remanded ahead of the sentence ruling to begin serving time.
Justice Richards, who presided over the case, said she was grateful that Telford understood the inevitability of a custodial sentence and would deliver her ruling on 30 June.
Whats happening with the guy who hit and killed a cyclist on frank sound road recently. Only two witnesses – the driver, and another cyclist. Is the RCIP still investigating? Some statement from RCIP is needed … is the driver going to be charged or not? This matter cannot be left dangling.
Sad for both parties involved.
It seems as though Telford is remorseful and waiting 2 years for a sentence is a long time. Under the legal limit, pleading and remanding himself seems very remorseful.
FAFO. Lesson to all. Stash that phone away when driving and be alert at all times.
RIP Shemiah.
well done Jordan for a least being a man and having the cohunas to accept your fate.
unlike the usual hit and running cowards
He should be jailed for 20 years. The courts need to send a message. Too many times vehicles drift across the road because people are using their phones.
20 years? Now that sounds a bit harsh especially you are correct in that we all have made these careless mistakes. Why should he be the example?
Sad situation which could have been avoided. Please do not text or drink and drive. One behind bars and one taken from his family. Everyone suffers!
“Under the legal limit for alcohol at the time”. He was measured at .07, so under the .10 at the time.
But you cant tell me alcohol didnt play a part in his actions or judgements.
20 @ 11:32am – Oh yes I can, so can Telford and everyone else. Legally, alcohol did not influence his actions.
Sad but true!
His distraction was TEXTING WHILE DRIVING.
He’s a big guy, probably used to drinking, so I’d say that alcohol played a very minor role in the accident.
The main issue here is the texting. It’s a disease here in Cayman.
Unfortunately, the death of the poor gentleman will do little to change behavior here, as it’s human nature to think “it’ll never happen to me”.
The traffic laws need to be completely overhauled. At the moment texting and talking on the phone is punished purely by financial means. If you can afford it you can get caught every day. We need a points system with consequences that can include revocation of a license etc.
