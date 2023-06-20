Driver jailed as he awaits sentence in fatal crash

Jordan Telford (from social media)

(CNS): Jordan Telford (40) was remanded in custody Friday, as he awaits a judge’s sentencing ruling for causing the death of Shemiah Grant more than two years ago. Justice Cheryll Richards said she would deliver her decision on how long he will serve in jail at the end of the month. Telford has admitted texting moments before hitting and killing Grant, who was riding a motorcycle on North West Point Road.

Telford pleaded guilty in March following the completion of the relevant accident reconstruction reports. When he appeared in the dock Friday, the crown outlined the details of the collision, which happened around 8:25pm on the evening of 3 May 2021, a few minutes after Telford left the Cracked Conch in a white Hyundai, where he had consumed three beers with a friend.

He struck Grant, who was heading to his girlfriend’s house a short distance away in the opposite direction, after drifting across the centre line on a bend on North West Point Road, just after the junction with Bonaventure Road. He was travelling at around 30mph but admitted to using his phone around the time of the crash.

Telford stopped and called 911 at the scene, as did another witness who lived nearby. He was arrested and breathalyzed and was under the legal limit for alcohol at the time. He was later charged with causing death by dangerous driving as a result of texting, which crown prosecutor Kenneth Ferguson said was “a gross avoidable distraction” under the law.

The court heard that Telford was full of remorse over the crash, had accepted full responsibility for it and knew that he was facing jail time. The crown also revealed that although he has no previous criminal convictions, he has previous traffic offences and had been ticketed for using a mobile phone while driving just 40 days before the fatal crash.

The crown also noted the victim impact report from Grant’s family members, who have struggled to come to terms with their loss. The report revealed a family suffering emotionally and economically since the tragedy, as Grant left behind young children, his partner and a number of other close relatives.

As the submissions to the court were wrapped up, attorney Gregory Burke, who represented Telford, said his client was under no illusions about his fate and was therefore willing to be remanded ahead of the sentence ruling to begin serving time.

Justice Richards, who presided over the case, said she was grateful that Telford understood the inevitability of a custodial sentence and would deliver her ruling on 30 June.