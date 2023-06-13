CUC rolls out non-renewable charging stations

CUC EV charging station

(CNS): Caribbean Utilities Company is rolling out an electric vehicle charging station initiative, offering to install stations in business and residential strata car parks and to maintain them for an annual fee. Users will be charged for the power via an app. Grand Cayman’s power provider is promoting the stations as a sustainable project, but the charging locations are not solar- or wind-powered.

There is a growing number of electric vehicles in Cayman as people move to cut their carbon emissions, and CUC said in a press release that the goal is to have multiple stations across the islands in partnership with the community.

“The stations are designed to provide quick, efficient and an easy-to-use solution for electric vehicles, which enhances the Company’s green initiatives and reduces your carbon footprint,” the release said.

The stations are not renewable-powered charging sites. But a CUC spokesperson told CNS that where feasible, a station can be connected to a panel fed by solar PV if the customer has an installation onsite. “During the process, CUC meets with the customer site host and electrical contractors to investigate any and all technically and financially feasible options at the customer site,” he stated.

CUC will supply the EV charging equipment and will pay up to 100% of installation costs, as well as all the costs for operating and maintaining the equipment during the programme, with a monthly service fee for participating properties of CI$79 per station. EV drivers will use a mobile app to operate the charging station they are using, and CUC will collect charging session fees directly from the drivers through this app.