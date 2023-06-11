CUC blames consumption for higher bills

DPO Garbeth Wright logs CUC meter (file photo)

(CNS): Caribbean Utilities Company (CUC) has said there has been no increase to the base rates on bills that were dispatched this week. Responding to customer concerns that May’s electricity bills are even more painful than usual, Grand Cayman’s power provider said there was only a marginal rise in the fuel rate, but increased consumption has pushed up the cost of most bills.

In a statement, the company explained that all adjustments to its rates are subject to review and approval by OfReg in accordance with licencing requirements and the regulatory regime.

OfReg last approved a 5.8% hike in the base rate in February, which took effect in March, just a few months after the government’s subsidy on domestic bills ended.

According to the CUC website, the fuel factor increased from just over 18.5 cents in April to just over 19 cents last month. “Fuel rates do change each month and CUC does ensure full transparency with such changes,” the company said. Despite this incremental May increase in fuel, the overall increase in the bills was due to increased consumption when compared to April.

“With the summer months upon us, customers are reminded to monitor their consumption and make the necessary adjustments within their home. The heat factor during these months will play a significant role for air conditioning loads,” CUC stated.

The company said it was committed to “delivering affordable and reliable services” and understood the importance of providing transparent and accurate information as officials encouraged customers to verify information about rates with CUC.

“We remain readily available to address any concerns or queries regarding billing, rates or any other utility-related matters, the release stated. “CUC values the trust placed in us by the community and is committed to upholding the highest standards of customer service and transparency. We understand the vital role we play in everyday life, and we will continue to deliver the essential services that keep our community thriving.”

Last month, CUC reported that it had made a profit of $5.2 million in the first quarter of this year after both sales and the number of customers grew.