Crime warning issued over theft spike
(CNS): A surge in thefts from vehicles and of construction tools from work sites, private properties, trucks and cars has seen the police issue more crime prevention advice to owners. The RCIPS is investigating a number of incidents in recent weeks where vehicle windows were smashed and various items stolen. Commonly stolen items include electronics, money and tools. Police believe that many of the tools are being sold back into the construction industry and advise people to be vigilant when considering purchasing second-hand tools.
The RCIPS urged buyers to always ask for proof of ownership and only buy from a reputable source. Anyone who suspects that a tool being sold has been stolen is encouraged not to participate because handling stolen goods is an offence.
Many incidents of theft from vehicles are opportunistic, where thieves have taken advantage of access to unlocked vehicles, police said. However, 14 incidents involved windows being broken at nighttime across the George Town district.
Police urged everyone to mark their valuables with permanent and UV pens or engrave unique marks. Marking tools can be beneficial, both as a deterrent to thieves and as a way to positively identify the owner if they are recovered.
To keep possessions safe in general and avoid becoming the next target, police said the public should record serial numbers of equipment and not leave tools and other valuables unattended in visible, easily accessible locations on their property or work site.
Ensure they are locked in a secure location overnight, and don’t leave them unattended in vehicles. Park vehicles, particularly those that have construction company decals on them, in well-lit areas and, if possible, in places with security cameras or security officers on sight. Don’t leave vehicles running or leave keys inside unattended, even for a short amount of time. Always ensure that windows are up and doors are locked when leaving your vehicle.
Anyone with information regarding the resale of stolen goods is encouraged to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.
Jamaicans strike again in Little Kingston.
Ok lazy entitled one.
Take a job in a field of your choice. Show up 10 minutes early and leave 10 minutes after quitting time. Be positive, helpful and inquisitive. Read a book a week for 6 months on your field and you’ll be an expert.
Once you are an expert and have a proven track record, open your own business and train up someone else the way you just did.
In the meantime, stop whining, bitching and moaning and get a new attitude.
I just gave you million dollar advice for free.
I hope you heed it and become more successful than you ever imagined.
Usual RCIPS – increase in crime, blame the victims. Not the fault of the RCIPS for failing to deter crime or catch the culprits, no siree bob. Or the politicians for abetting a collapse in our social order where we have gone from a community where petty theft was viewed with distaste and repugnance, and violent crime with horror, to one in which we are expected to assume its normal and blame ourselves for inviting the problem by not locking up our property, going out at nights and not living n a gated community. Heres an idea – use the massive resources the RCIPS has to actually catch people, punish them severely, and deport anyone who is not Caymanian when they commit a criminal offence, no matter how minor. And by the last not suggesting crime is solely the fault of expats – far from it – but it would at least get rid of part of the problem. As for the Caymanian criminals, lock em up. Do it again, lock the the up for an extended period. And dont let them wander around on bail pending trial for years on end free to reoffend. Arrest to appearance in court should be less than 6 months. Sick and tired of hearing about people on trial for offences committed whilst on bail, and even in some cases offences committed whilst awaiting sentencing!
Amen. No reason to stop committing crimes when there are no consequences. And then you get to court and get a slap on the hand, so no bother there. Just a painless part of doing business. And if you get probation, no problem. Go to a few classes, give a few hours to community service, say the right thing to the officer, and all is well. Test positive for drugs while on probation? No problem. That probation officer with the kushy job don’t want to do any extra work, so no worries. The criminal rules.
We need a CoP mindset that is willing to adapt and deal with crime. Not warn the public of another wave of imminent failure due to their collective disinterest in improving the interdiction equation. These warnings do not replace service delivery, nor do they acquit officers of their sworn duties. Don’t accept it Cayman.
Easy solution get the Fencers who’s containers are place strategically around Grand Cayman and leaving on flights and ships to their homeland as cargo . This has been going on for years yet they never check their brethren things going outbound to see who or exactly where they acquired this stuff since they came here with absolutely Nothing ? The haemorrhaging of Cayman continues unabated .CBC do your friggin Job the freight forwarders see this and know who these thieves are but the authorities do absolutely nothing about it not one prosecution on the books? Once question one of their fellow countryman in law enforcement why they are failing act about this terrible situation his reply was “ We have Insurance “ WOW!
Let’s start by inspecting every container that leaves the island. There are only 2 things you van do with stolen items. Sell them on island or ship the off island.
Wait until they spend that $42 Million dollars on an airport private terminal for rich people. Y’all ain’t seen nothing yet.
Ha ha, we don’t get the good pay so we have to get money somewhere. Everyone wants us to work cheap while they have fancy time.