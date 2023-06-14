Crime warning issued over theft spike

(CNS): A surge in thefts from vehicles and of construction tools from work sites, private properties, trucks and cars has seen the police issue more crime prevention advice to owners. The RCIPS is investigating a number of incidents in recent weeks where vehicle windows were smashed and various items stolen. Commonly stolen items include electronics, money and tools. Police believe that many of the tools are being sold back into the construction industry and advise people to be vigilant when considering purchasing second-hand tools.

The RCIPS urged buyers to always ask for proof of ownership and only buy from a reputable source. Anyone who suspects that a tool being sold has been stolen is encouraged not to participate because handling stolen goods is an offence.

Many incidents of theft from vehicles are opportunistic, where thieves have taken advantage of access to unlocked vehicles, police said. However, 14 incidents involved windows being broken at nighttime across the George Town district.

Police urged everyone to mark their valuables with permanent and UV pens or engrave unique marks. Marking tools can be beneficial, both as a deterrent to thieves and as a way to positively identify the owner if they are recovered.

To keep possessions safe in general and avoid becoming the next target, police said the public should record serial numbers of equipment and not leave tools and other valuables unattended in visible, easily accessible locations on their property or work site.

Ensure they are locked in a secure location overnight, and don’t leave them unattended in vehicles. Park vehicles, particularly those that have construction company decals on them, in well-lit areas and, if possible, in places with security cameras or security officers on sight. Don’t leave vehicles running or leave keys inside unattended, even for a short amount of time. Always ensure that windows are up and doors are locked when leaving your vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the resale of stolen goods is encouraged to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.