Couple face drug charges after gun fired in WB

(CNS): A 21-year-old man from West Bay and a 23-year-old woman from George Town were charged with assault and drug offences after a gun was reportedly brandished and fired during an altercation at a residence off Bonneville Drive in West Bay earlier this month. Police searched the home where the man and woman were arrested and seized ganja and drug paraphernalia, but no gun was found.

The couple have been charged with assault ABH and possession and consumption of ganja. The man has also been charged with possession of a utensil used in the consumption of ganja. Both appeared in court Thursday, where they were bailed to return next month.

They were arrested after the man was involved in a fight on 15 June with two other men whom he knew. He was said to have brandished a firearm and hit one of the men with the gun. The two other men fled but reported hearing gunfire as they did. The two men received minor injuries during the fight but no one was shot.