Chairmen appointed to NRA and OfReg boards

Mark Parchment

Sammy Jackson

(CNS): Mark Parchment, a local financial and development consultant, has been appointed as the National Roads Authority chairperson, and attorney Samuel Jackson is the new chairperson of the OfReg board. The NRA seat has been vacant since Gilbert McLean was appointed but declined to take up the job in February. Rudy Ebanks, the former OfReg chair, served less than two years, and it is not clear why he quit.

Parchment’s appointment by Cabinet comes at a time when the NRA is engaged in numerous projects in an effort to curb the growing congestion. The political appointment was gazetted on Friday, 2 June, and Parchment is due to serve until 30 May 2026. He takes over from Stanley Panton, who was acting chair for the last few months.

All NRA directors, including the chairperson, receive $150 for each meeting they attend, one the smaller stipends for directors on government boards. The NRA board usually meets at 10am every other Wednesday, or twice a month. According to the minutes, members sometimes meet via conference call.

Jackson, a local attorney known for his work on planning and development cases, ran for office in the 2021 general election and lost in a head-to-head fight with Sir Alden McLaughlin in Red Bay. He takes over as head of the Utility Regulation and Competition Office Board at a time when the regulator continues to come under fire for a host of reasons, not least for its failure to meet its basic functions.

Cabinet has also appointed several new directors to the OfReg board, according to Friday’s Extraordinary Gazette. In 2019 the auditor general revealed that OfReg directors are some of the best paid among these politically connected jobs. At that time, OfReg directors were making $4,500 per month. It appears from the online record of the minutes that they are currently meeting just once per month.