At least four injured in Newlands house explosion
(CNS): The emergency services are currently on the scene in Newlands where there was an explosion at a house around lunchtime. It appears that a propane gas tank blew up when the homeowner opened the door on arrival at the house on Bayfield Street. At least four people were injured, and the home was very badly damaged. Several other nearby properties also sustained damage.
The RCIPS has released few details at this stage about the explosion, which was heard all the way across the Bodden Town district, according to social media posts. The area has been cordoned off by police, and members of the public are advised to avoid the area.
The cordons are for the protection of the public and to maintain the integrity of the scene.
“The Cayman Islands Fire Service is currently working to make the scene safe and identify the source of the explosion. While this is being done, the public is being asked to avoid this area and to remain outside of the established cordons placed by the police. Additionally, there may be places where debris is present, that have not been cordoned off. The public is also being asked, for their safety, to avoid this area until the authorities have deemed the area safe,” officials said in a public advisory.
Breaching police cordons is an offense according to section 49(3) of the Police Act (2021 Revision) and anyone who contravenes a police cordon commits an offense and is liable to a fine of $3000 or to imprisonment for one year or to both.
CNS will post more details as soon as we learn more.
Category: Local News
i hope the honda fits are ok.
i hope no dogs or cats were injured.
gas/propane in residential homes is a scam.
how can you import a natural resource from overseas to cayman, store it, tank it and transport it again and still be cheaper than electrical grid????
uh…electricity here is generated with imported fuel….
https://www.reuters.com/article/britain-shell-sentence/shell-ordered-to-pay-2-mln-for-uk-bacton-gas-fire-idUKLDE75J1OB20110620
Thoughts and prayers.
sad but happy no one was killed
Hallmarks of a poorly maintained shop air compressor tank rusting then exploding.
What does Cayman Fire Marshal do? What his duties are?
So much louder than a direct lightning strike! We are on the canals in North Sound Estates and thought a plane part had dropped on our roof. It was so loud and and shook the entire house. God protect those who are injured.
So those evidenced having breached police cordons on their own live video feeds will be charged then?
This is your take from the article? Check yourself.
Honey child, I all good.
Did you ever consider these people were adjacent residents?🙄
Did you ever consider that the law still applies to them, and the “journalist” they were showing around?
They may have been neighbors, who live right next door.
Combustible gas leaks and detonations are no joke. Thankfully, and luckily there were no deaths. Property can be replaced, lives cannot.
Thankfully no one was killed! Now all the experts will come on here to tell us why it happened, who is to blame, what laws were broken, and what laws need to be made.