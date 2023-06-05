At least four injured in Newlands house explosion

House damaged in explosion, Monday 5 June

(CNS): The emergency services are currently on the scene in Newlands where there was an explosion at a house around lunchtime. It appears that a propane gas tank blew up when the homeowner opened the door on arrival at the house on Bayfield Street. At least four people were injured, and the home was very badly damaged. Several other nearby properties also sustained damage.

The RCIPS has released few details at this stage about the explosion, which was heard all the way across the Bodden Town district, according to social media posts. The area has been cordoned off by police, and members of the public are advised to avoid the area.

The cordons are for the protection of the public and to maintain the integrity of the scene.

“The Cayman Islands Fire Service is currently working to make the scene safe and identify the source of the explosion. While this is being done, the public is being asked to avoid this area and to remain outside of the established cordons placed by the police. Additionally, there may be places where debris is present, that have not been cordoned off. The public is also being asked, for their safety, to avoid this area until the authorities have deemed the area safe,” officials said in a public advisory.

Breaching police cordons is an offense according to section 49(3) of the Police Act (2021 Revision) and anyone who contravenes a police cordon commits an offense and is liable to a fine of $3000 or to imprisonment for one year or to both.

CNS will post more details as soon as we learn more.