Activists campaign for public say in development

Emily DeCou hands Amplify Cayman’s Sustainability Charter to Planning Minister Jay Ebanks in October 2021 (from social media)

(CNS): Amplify Cayman, a non-profit organisation focused on promoting a sustainable future for the Cayman Islands, has launched a social media campaign and petition urging legislators to give the public more say on major projects, such as roads, runways, airports and ports. The Democracy Over Destruction campaign aims to get MPs to listen to the people.

The activists are urging residents to write to their elected officials demanding that parliament protects coastal environments from destructive public projects. The local activists said there is now widespread support across the islands for sustainable development that doesn’t harm the environment and for solutions to traffic other than roads.

With the proposed extension of the East-West Arterial and the Owen Roberts International Airport redevelopment set to significantly damage critical ecosystems in the North Sound, such as mangroves and seagrass, the activists plan to gather the opinions of people who value Cayman and disagree with capital projects that lead to environmental destruction.

Amplify Cayman said the campaign aims to promote a healthy democratic process because decision-making in parliament without data and input from constituents is poor governance. It includes a petition, which will be presented to Cabinet, as well as an open letter for constituents to share directly with their MPs.

“Amplify Cayman is pro-sustainable development, not anti-development,” said Emily DeCou, one of the founding members of the NPO. “We recognise that a balance needs to be struck whereby socioeconomic needs are met within the constraints of our finite environment. Developing with the intent of delivering positive solutions to traffic and promoting more luxury tourism will not result in a positive impact long-term for the nation if it results in the destruction of our natural resources,” she added.

The NPO wants the government to use tools to approve developments that meet the nested interdependence framework, explored in Amplify Cayman’s People’s Sustainability Charter, published in September 2021. “Our Charter is a holistic framework to ensure community and nature are balanced with economic growth,” DeCou said.

There is considerable anecdotal evidence that the local community wants to see environmental impact assessments for major capital projects that will affect the health of Cayman’s fragile coastal lagoon ecosystems, especially the Central Mangrove Wetlands. The islands also rely on healthy mangroves, seagrasses and wetlands for food security, weather regulation, support for our economy, storm protection, biodiversity and leisure.

These resources form part of the local culture and support residents’ collective quality of life, the activists stated in their release.

Both the EWA and the proposed runway extension threaten the health of these ecosystems, which rely on a healthy North Sound. The petition calls on parliament to respect the laws and the Constitution and to support the necessary EIAs for both these projects and future coastal development.

However, MPs made it clear that they will not agree to this following a motion brought to parliament for the government to consider starting the next phase of the EWA without an EIA. Every member present, including the premier, voted to support the motion.

Nevertheless, Amplify Cayman insists that EIAs must be conducted for both these projects, given the negative impact they will have on the North Sound, among many other issues.