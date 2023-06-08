Activist: Biggest problem we have is the MPs

Bill Adam and Chief Office Jennifer Ahearn at the Climate Change Policy meeting

(CNS): Long-time advocate and champion of the natural world, Billy Adam, had the residents of West Bay all in agreement Tuesday evening at the first public meeting on Grand Cayman about the Climate Change Policy. Adam said that Cayman’s biggest problem in protecting its environment was all of the elected officials, a sentiment that appeared to be widely supported.

Speaking at the meeting hosted by the Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resilience as part of the public consultation on the long-awaited and comprehensive policy, Adam was one of several people who voiced their concern about runaway development and resulting threats to the environment, as well as the changing face of the district.

Contributors young and old raised concerns about the government’s failings over the environment and the lack of any apparent restrictions on development. But it was Adam who focused on the elected officials for their multiple failings, especially their refusal to plan, follow the laws or address the proper priorities.

“Our biggest problem is the members of parliament,” Adam said.

Issues discussed at the meeting included failures to address breaches of the law by developers due to insufficient staffing at the Department of Environment and the Department of Planning. The perception that there are no limitations for developers was also brought up.

The constant ignoring of high watermark setbacks was a particular concern raised at the meeting. One young Caymanian in her mid-twenties said she was part of the last generation that was able to walk the length of Seven Mile Beach, an experience her children will never have.

Some residents thought that moving the building limit for waterfront properties from the vegetation line to the high watermark was a significant mistake.

DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie pointed out that developers can opt to mitigate the threat to their waterfront properties by building further back, but said, “We never see that.” Instead, more often than not, the developers are seeking waivers to get even closer to the sea.

The constant approval of planning applications in wetlands was also a concern for those at the meeting, as the law clearly states that removing mangroves for development should only happen in exceptional circumstances. “It seems as though they must all be exceptional,” said Ezmie Smith, a member of the West Bay Action Committee.

While attendees welcomed the policy, many felt that it would make little difference, as even now, the government is ploughing ahead with developments and projects without giving any consideration to any parameters in the draft document.

Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn said that some projects lined up to go ahead would need to be revisited if the policy is adopted since it will require all government agencies to consider the issues relating to climate change before they do anything.

As she opened the meeting, Ahearn explained that the policy is mainly about mitigation, though curbing Cayman’s own emissions remains important. But as vulnerable small islands, the focus for the ministry is protecting lives here because the impact of changing climate continues to present more and more challenges to residents.

“People are at the heart of this policy as it is designed to save lives from the impact of climate change,” Ahearn said. “It’s not just an environmental issue; it’s a human issue.”

The meetings provide an opportunity for people to comment on the policy and how Cayman can successfully navigate rising sea levels, a warmer climate with more droughts and less frequent but more intense rain, flooding from storm surge and more frequent king tides, and stronger hurricanes.