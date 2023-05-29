Woman denies unlawful possession of pistol

(CNS): A George Town woman denied the unlawful possession of a handgun when she appeared in Grand Court Friday. Ava Natena Daniels (47) was arrested last summer following a raid at a house in Tropical Gardens. Daniels pleaded not guilty to having a 9mm Girsan pistol and is expected to face trial later this year. One man has already admitted possession of the same gun.

The weapon was recovered during the police raid, when ganja and drug paraphernalia were also seized.