Witnesses wanted to shooting in West Bay

(CNS): Police are asking the public for information about a drive-by shooting in West Bay on Sunday night along Bankers Road. Shortly after 10:10pm, a report was made to 911 that shots had been fired from a vehicle driving through the area. Police officers who went to the scene searched the area and found a single spent casing.

The matter is now under investigation by West Bay CID. Anyone with any information or who may have witnessed the incident or any suspicious activity in the area on Sunday night is asked to call 949-3999.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.