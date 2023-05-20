Waterfront phone shop robbed in broad daylight

Digicel on the waterfront in George Town (from social media)

(CNS): Digicel’s waterfront store in George Town was robbed by two masked men late Friday afternoon as staff were shutting up shop. This was the seventh robbery so far this month. Both men were said to be brandishing firearms as they entered the store on North Church Street at around 5:30pm and demanded cash from the register and safe.

According to an RCIPS release, the robbers then fled with an undisclosed quantity of cash through the back door. No shots were fired and no one was physically injured.

Police officers who responded to the 911 call soon located and recovered a vehicle in George Town that they suspect had been used by the robbers. It is currently being processed for forensic evidence. However, so far, no one has been arrested in connection with the armed stick-up, the latest in another spike of robberies in and around the capital.

Anyone with any information or who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident is asked to contact George Town CID on 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.