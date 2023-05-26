Wanted gun suspect caught and released again

Kadeem Andre Johnnaton Hurlston

(CNS): Kadeem Andre Johnnaton Hurlston (29) has been arrested and charged with firearm-related offences after the police put out an alert last week asking the public for help to track him down. Hurlston was located on Wednesday, 23 May, and has since been charged with possession of an unlicensed, loaded firearm and inflicting GBH in relation to a stabbing last year.

He appeared before the court yesterday, where he was granted bail with restrictions pending a further court appearance on 9 June.

Hurlston was allegedly involved in an altercation in May last year at a residence on Domino Street in Prospect involving the man he is accused of stabbing and a woman. All three individuals knew each other. The woman, who has not been charged, was said to have brandished the firearm at the victim, but he grabbed it from her. As he tried to leave, he was stabbed by Hurlston, police contend.

The victim fled and sought help at a property on a nearby street, where he waited for the police and emergency services. When they arrived, the police recovered the gun, and the man was taken to hospital, where he was treated and released.

Hurlston and the 20-year-old woman turned themselves in to the police soon after and were both arrested over the gun. They were both later released on police bail.