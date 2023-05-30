Three men arrested after shots fired in West Bay

(CNS): Three men have been arrested on suspicion of possessing an unlicensed gun following reports of shots being fired in West Bay in the early hours of both Sunday and Monday mornings. Police said a gun had been discharged on Bankers Road at about 12:30am on 28 May and again on Monday around 8:20am. A suspicious vehicle was reported to have been seen in the area during both incidents.

Based on the description of the car, officers conducted inquiries, and on Monday they located what they suspected was the vehicle on Pedro Castle Road. Firearms officers responded to the scene and recovered the vehicle. The three men who were found in the area were arrested on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm and remain in custody as the investigation continues.

Police are now seeking witnesses to the incidents and are asking anyone that may have information to contact the RCIPS. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via caymancrimestoppers.com.