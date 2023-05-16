Third man charged in Robinson murder case

(CNS): A 28-year-old man from George Town has now been charged with murder and wounding with intent and is due to appear in court today, Tuesday. The man was arrested on Thursday in connection with the murder of Randy Kelsey Robinson (37) and the wounding of a second victim outside the Carib Café on Shedden Road in George Town during the early hours of 5 May. He is the third man to be charged in the case.

Robinson was stabbed multiple times outside the club and was dead when he arrived at the hospital.

The second victim is still being treated for multiple serious stab wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. A reward will is given for tips submitted anonymously to Cayman Crime Stoppers that lead to charges.