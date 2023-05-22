Thieves make off with new Honda SUV

2023 Honda BRV, the model of car stolen (supplied by the RCIPS)

(CNS): Thieves who broke into a condo unit at an undisclosed complex on the West Bay Road in West Bay also stole a white 2023 Honda BRV LX, registration #214 047, from the parking lot after the burglary. The culprits took cash and personal items during the burglary at the condo, which happened in the early hours of Saturday morning. The rented SUV is described as having a noticeable dent in the centre of the trunk near the rear licence plate.

Anyone who sees the stolen vehicle is asked to contact 911. Anonymous tips can be provided the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.