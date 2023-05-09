Photo by Protect Our Future

(CNS): The youth-led environmental organisation Protect Our Future is urging government leaders to complete the environmental impact assessment on the East-West Arterial extension before moving forward. Cayman’s youngest environmental activists pointed out that this type of assessment ahead of development in sensitive areas is critical, and it will be their generation that reaps the consequences of mistakes made now.

“POF is saddened and disappointed at parliament’s passing of a motion to begin the extension of the EWA without an EIA,” the members stated in a press release after the government voted to consider starting this controversial road. “Why should the youth of Cayman have to pay for the road not only with our money but also with our time and our future?”

The young activists pointed out that the EIA requirement was established for a good reason. “Systems and laws have been put into place to allow for sustainable development in Cayman in order to protect our future,” they pointed out.

“The National Conservation Council was put into place to promote and secure biological diversity and the sustainable use of natural resources in the Cayman Islands. This council protects the future of the youth in the Cayman Islands,” they said, as they urged government leaders to complete the EIA before any development goes ahead, especially one impacting so many ecosystems.

Grand Cayman is unique because of its natural environment, POF said, pointing to the dangers the project poses to the Central Mangrove Wetlands, the Mastic Reserve, Meagre Bay Pond, Lower Valley and North Sound freshwater lenses. Opting to start work on this next phase, up to Woodland Drive, without doing the assessment raises particular concern for the Lower Valley and North Sound freshwater lenses and the potential flooding in the area.

If the government goes ahead without following the proper process, it will set a “frightening precedent for future development in Cayman” where the authorities don’t follow the necessary recommendations at the expense of the environment, POF warned.

“The catastrophic damage that will be inflicted on the mangroves and natural environment by the EWA will only be matched by the damage that will be inflicted on the people living near that land,” POF said. “People living in North Sound and in the road area are still regularly flooded out and damaged by rain and hurricane season.”

Aside from the dangers posed to residents from flooding, POF noted that the road would be incredibly costly and time-consuming. They said the Cayman Islands’ young people are asking the government to look at alternative options before making decisions that could negatively impact the future of this island.

“These include better public transportation and buses for all schools, including private,” they said. This would “actually contribute towards fixing the traffic problem without spending millions of dollars and focusing on projects which are not a priority for the entire nation, such as this extension”.

The students said they are not anti-development. However, they do not support “profit-driven” unsustainable development like this, which will hurt them the most.

While traffic considerations are partially driving the project, there is concern that special interests, such as wealthy developers and landowners, are pressuring politicians to build the road as quickly as possible to create access to the untouched land in Grand Cayman’s interior for further development and profiteering.

In a straw poll on CNS last week, almost 60% of the more than 1,500 people who took part indicated that they believed that profit, not traffic congestion, was the driving force behind the road. Over 71% said they do not want the government to go ahead with the project without an EIA.