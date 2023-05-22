Special UK team to review child’s death on the Brac

Dr Russell Wate QPM

(CNS): The RCIPS has commissioned a specialist UK team to review the mysterious death of two-year-old Alissady Azalea Powell last July on Cayman Brac. Over the last ten months, the police have said very little about what they believe happened to the child. But Police Commissioner Derek Byrne has now drafted an independent team, headed by a former British expert detective, to review the case.

“The police are aware of the public interest in this tragic case, none more so than in Cayman Brac,” he said. “At a recent community meeting I attended there, they reiterated their desire for answers in this case. It is important we do everything we can to aid this investigation and bringing in this specialist team is an important next step.”

An internal review of the inquiry was recently completed, but since then the police have offered very little information to the public about what they believe may have happened.

CNS asked the RCIPS about the conclusions of the internal review and the main findings of the autopsy, including the cause of death and whether or not the child had been injured in any way before she died. We have asked if the police suspect that the child was, as her family believe, the victim of foul play.

However, a spokesperson told us that, as the case is still an open file with the coroner’s office and the RCIPS, no comment can be made on any findings. “No further comment will be made while the inquest and the independent specialist teams review of the case are underway,” the police stated.

The child’s mother, Yvane Dixon-Powell, contends that her little girl was murdered and has posted her suspicions on social media on a number of occasions. The police have not commented on those suspicions. The family also invested in a private investigator, whose findings were shared with the RCIPS.

Alissady’s body was found on the ironshore on South Side East on Cayman Brac, more than one and a half miles from her home, around four hours after her mother reported her missing very early on the morning of 26 July.

No arrests have been made in relation to the case to date.

Former UK Detective Chief Superintendent Dr Russell Wate QPM, an experienced murder and child death expert, will now head up a team that includes a child forensic psychologist and a forensic pathologist, who will work alongside the RCIPS officers on the case. Wate is expected to arrive on Grand Cayman next Monday before travelling to Cayman Brac.

The police said that the family of Alissady have been informed of the independent review and the arrival of the specialist team.