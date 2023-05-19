Residents give thumbs down to roundabout change

Sir Alden McLaughlin hosts a public meeting Thursday night

(CNS): Sir Alden McLaughlin MP has asked the National Roads Authority Board to rethink its decision to restrict drivers exiting the Grand Harbour commercial complex to a left turn only. At a packed public meeting at the Seafarers Hall in Red Bay Thursday night, residents gave the change an overwhelming thumbs down. Officials claimed it would add around eight minutes to journeys, but the audience was unconvinced.

Eric Bush, the chief officer in the planning ministry, which has responsibility for roads, blamed the board for the decision, though none of its appointed members were present at the meeting hosted by the opposition Progressive Party.

Bush noted that Planning Minister Jay Ebanks and officials from the ministry and the NRA were there to explain the decision and hear people’s concerns about the plan, which is due to take effect on 5 June.

NRA Director Edward Howard, who has a seat on the board, said the decision was about safety as well as trying to manage traffic congestion at a junction where some 20,000 vehicles pass each day. He said that a number of drivers had approached the NRA about the dangers of turning right from the Grand Harbour exit.

Preventing drivers from turning right as they enter the roundabout at that point was seen as the easiest and most cost-effective way of dealing with the danger and added only a few minutes to their journey, he said.

But Howard’s presentation was not well received by the rowdy crowd, and most people were vehemently opposed to the proposal, which they said would make things far worse and could create even more dangers. They also said that it would add much longer than eight minutes to their journey and would simply increase congestion at the Red Bay roundabout.

Howard agreed to present some alternative solutions to the board and possibly delay the proposed start date, given the evident opposition to the plan.

Minister Ebanks said that the decision might be premature because the NRA has yet to complete another key roadway behind Grand Harbour, known as Edgewater Way, which should be where it is concentrating its resources.

Howard told CNS after the meeting that there were a number of “unresolved issues with land acquisition and utilities coordination” along that route. “We are, however, optimistic that these issues will get resolved soon and work can proceed on the roads in earnest,” he said.

The minister told people at the meeting that the proposal was not set in stone. “We will be looking into all of the concerns, and I will be sitting down with the acting NRA board chairman to discuss the decision,” he said.

Noting that there would be another meeting about this proposal before the end of the month, the minister echoed the NRA director, saying that the change was about safety and the need to find ways to reduce the number of accidents on the road. He said there had already been 1,100 collisions across Grand Cayman in the first four months of the year, putting 2023 on track to be just as bad or worse than 2022, when there were 2,915 crashes.

During the course of the meeting, the audience also heard that the National Roads Authority had completed a traffic study of the Grand Harbour area, which has not yet been released. It remains unclear why this study is not in the public domain and CNS has submitted a request for the report.

As Sir Alden wrapped up the meeting, he challenged the “arbitrary proposal”, made “without regard to the consequences”. He said the decision, which had his “head spinning”, would affect many people who live in the area and would create complete gridlock in his constituency and more stress.

“I want to know what is the imperative to go ahead with this now,” he said. Acknowledging the need to slow traffic down, he said there were other options, and as it was clear no one supported the proposal, hopefully the decision could be reversed.