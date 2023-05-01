ReGen row rolls on in the absence of a final deal

George Town landfill

(CNS): The row between the PACT government and the PPM opposition over the long-delayed waste-management project, ReGen, rolled on in parliament this week. In his Strategic Policy Statement, Premier Wayne Panton said that, given the circumstances created by the previous government, the government had little option but to pursue the negotiations with Dart, while the opposition has accused him of dithering.

The Integrated Solid Waste Management System with the proposed waste-to-energy facility has been a hot potato across several government administrations, the premier said in his SPS Wednesday.

“Though a significant financial commitment, it is the only viable option we have available to the country to responsibly manage our solid waste, given the previous decisions taken,” he said, noting the decision to keep waste management where it is and to enter into an agreement with the preferred bidder in March 2021.

A Dart-led consortium was selected as the preferred bidder in October 2017, but the PPM-led unity government did not sign anything with the group until just weeks before the General Election. However, the Progressives did not secure enough seats to form a government.

Since then, the government and the opposition have been engaged in a tit-for-tat over ReGen and what the premier said he found when coming into office. This, he said, was only a deal to make another thirty deals, all of which were plagued with significant shortcomings.

Meanwhile, the opposition has accused Panton of dragging his feet on the matter, which has been an issue for successive governments stretching back to the last millennium. Nevertheless, Panton said Thursday that the government was now “on the cusp” of finalising an agreement.

“Despite the comments made by various members of the opposition, what was left by the previous administration was hardly a ‘nearly done deal’. In fact, as some of the project team have described it, ‘it was an agreement to sign 30 more agreements’. After two years of analysis, evaluation and negotiation, we are close to reaching mutually agreeable terms and getting to financial close.”

Although it is now apparent that the deal is not necessarily the best value for money for the public purse or even the best solution to Cayman’s growing waste-management problem, there is no time to start over.

“The reality is, we do not have alternatives which can be developed, approved and made ready before the current landfill runs out of space,” Panton said but maintained that the project was still manageable from a fiscal perspective. “For forty years, we have kicked this can down the road, and now we are running out of time. Now is the time to solve the problem while we are at the tipping point.”

In his response to the SPS, Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart accused Panton of taking credit for the work of the previous Progressive administration but also claimed credit for the work of PACT. When it came to the ReGen project, he said, there had “been two years of endless prevarication”, and there was still no indication when the negotiations would close, regardless of what the premier had said earlier.

“We are running out of time,” McTaggart said, adding that comments by the premier that the PPM had claimed to have left a done deal were untrue. He maintained they had never said there was a fully negotiated contract, but rather an agreement that set out the basis of a deal and the agreed price. He said that PACT could have secured the negotiations but had not given it the priority it deserved.

“It was left to one side,” McTaggart said, and claimed that PACT had missed the agreed deadline for closing the deal that the PPM had agreed to, which he believed had led to the increase in the price tag. “The fact is that not meeting the financial close by the end of September 2021 meant that the Project Agreement terms had to be renegotiated,” McTaggart said. “Most crucially, that applies to the price that had been agreed upon.”

The total cost to build the facility and the subsequent operating costs outlined in the deal the PPM had signed was fixed at less than $607 million, the opposition leader said.

While the premier has not revealed the true cost, the government has not refuted estimates that it will probably be around $1.5 billion, which, McTaggart noted, is more than double the expected costs in 2021. He said he looked forward to the premier’s explanation for the cost increase, which had been due to his “inattention” and the failure to complete the talks. Despite the premier’s claims of transparency, he had not answered questions raised about the project, he said.

During his contribution, McTaggart also stated that his wife working for Dart does not mean he has any pecuniary interest in the ReGen project, as alleged by Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan during the SPS debate Wednesday. The opposition leader said his wife’s job has nothing to do with the waste-management project and does not depend on it. He said she has worked for the education arm of the Dart Group for over 12 years, which has been declared on his register of interests.