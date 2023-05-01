Record high tide releases dormant mosquitoes

MRCU spray plane

(CNS): The community has been battling with another surge in mosquitoes this month caused by a record-breaking high tide, the Mosquito Research Control Unit (MRCU) has said. According to NOAA, high tide flooding is increasingly common due to rising sea levels and the loss of natural barriers. Tides in the Cayman Islands rose as high as 64cm this month, the highest ever recorded by the MRCU. This unprecedented rise in tides has caused mosquito eggs that have been dormant for many years to hatch.

While this emergence is not the worst so far this year, its impact has been more intense because both MRCU planes have been down for at least a week. One was already grounded for a regular maintenance check when a necessary repair was needed on the second plane.

In the face of concerns about the increase in the number of mosquitos and complaints from the public, officials issued a statement Friday evening explaining the current state of play and how the MRCU is addressing it.

MRCU Director Dr Alan Wheeler said that so far in 2023, there had been three major emergences of mosquitos, the most significant of which was on 20 February, which “saw an average trap catch of 277 mosquitoes. The emergence on the 27th March saw an average of 214 mosquitoes per trap. The current emergence has so far peaked at an average of 132 mosquitoes per trap. It is expected to increase further over the next few days as more mosquitoes emerge.”

While there was some heavy rainfall in April, Dr Wheeler said this emergence is due to the high tides. “Any tide that is above 30cm will cause flooding of the mangrove areas,” he explained. “On 6th April, the tide rose above this level and increased gradually until it reached a peak of 64cm on the 19th April. This is the highest-ever tide recorded by MRCU. The result of this extended high tide has been to hatch mosquito eggs that have remained dormant for many years.”

MRCU insecticide applications are conducted based on a daily evaluation of the mosquito situation, not on a set schedule. Since the onset of the current mosquito emergence on 13 April, MRCU has conducted 40 separate ground ultra-low volume (ULV) control missions across Grand Cayman and treated a total of 68,143 acres.

The MRCU has been unable to conduct any aerial operations since 14 April because it was found that repairs were required on one of the aircraft during its weekly inspection. The necessary technical experts are on island working to resolve the problem, and the plane is expected to return to service by the middle of next week, according to the release.

MRCU’s second aircraft is currently undergoing its required annual inspection and will not be available for about a month until this is completed. Officials at the health ministry said they expect aerial operations will resume soon, possibly next week, as they apologised for the current necessary inconvenience.

Chief Officer Nellie Pouchie said the Ministry of Health and Wellness had received inquiries about staffing at the MRCU Aerial Operations Unit and confirmed that it currently has just one full-time pilot. However, she said that the recruitment process for a second pilot was underway “to ensure that aerial operations are properly resourced”.

The MRCU’s planes are also a part of local support services. For example, they can be used if the Cayman Islands Fire Service needs assistance dousing fires from the air.

“Given the demands of the post, the proximity which the aircraft flies in residential areas, and the modifications of the airplane to ensure that it meets the changing needs of MRCU’s control operations, this post requires an experienced pilot, so recruiting the person with the necessary skills takes time,” Pouchie added.

According to the release, following complaints about MRCU flights, the ministry is working closely with the department to educate residents and visitors about the aerial operations, which MRCU Acting Chief Pilot Ben Tresidder said fall into two general categories: killing adult mosquitoes (adulticiding) and killing larvae (larviciding).

Flying mosquitoes “looking for a blood meal” are targeted using ultra-low-volume liquid. This takes place in the evenings because this is when mosquitoes are usually active. “Larvaciding operations, by contrast, are generally granular applications that target mosquito larvae, with the aim of preventing them from developing to become flying mosquitoes,” he explained. For safety reasons, this is done during daylight hours.

“Adulticiding and larviciding involve differing aerial application techniques,” Tresidder said. “One noticeable difference is that whereas adulticiding operations may mean a single pass over a particular area, larvaciding operations often require several passes in the same vicinity and may mean that our aircraft ‘lingers’ for an extended period of time.”

MRCU’s aerial and ground operations are essential to prevent the transmission of mosquito-related illnesses in the Cayman Islands, and there have been no reported cases this year. Nevertheless, officials advised wearing long sleeves and using mosquito repellent while outdoors during the peak mosquito hours at sunrise and sunset. Draining still water in outdoor receptacles, such as tyres, containers and flower pots, will also prevent mosquito breeding.