Police investigate roundabout hit-and-run

(CNS): The RCIPS has now confirmed that it is investigating an incident that happened on 18 May involving a cruise ship visitor, who was hit by a car on the Butterfield roundabout in George Town earlier as she tried to cross the road. Police said they had tracked down the vehicle, which left the scene at the time, and had spoken with the driver, though they did not say that he had been arrested.

The police released the information after the victim’s husband and a witness posted on social media looking for other witnesses to help find the small gold Daihatsu that had knocked the woman down before blaming her and driving off.

The woman and her family were taken back to the ship by a good Samaritan who witnessed the incident, which apparently left her with a broken leg and wrist.

The police said they were aware of posts on social media about the collision, but confirmed that the incident was reported to police that day and that the investigation into the matter has been ongoing. Officers have identified the vehicle involved in the collision and made contact with the driver, police said. They are also in contact with the pedestrian, who was a visitor to the island, and her family.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information is asked to contact the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.