Police crackdown cuts crashes in Eastern Districts

(CNS): Operation Borage is beginning to have the desired effect, the RCIPS has said, and the traffic unit’s crackdown has reduced collisions and the number of illegal bikes on the road and has improved the overall rate of offences and bad driving in the Eastern Districts. Over the holiday weekend, the police had “a huge presence”, holding vehicle checkpoints and carrying out stops, and there was a noticeable improvement in driving behaviour.

The RCIPS said there was a “minimal” callout to collisions and very few motorbikes on the road in violation of any traffic offences.

Around 65 tickets were issued, just under half of them for speeding and “a significant amount” for vehicles with expired inspection and licences. Police are urging motorists to ensure their vehicle documents, namely insurance, registration and certificate of roadworthiness, are all up to date and that vehicles are fit to be driven on the road.

“Operation Borage will continue in the Eastern Districts for the foreseeable future and we are also encouraging everyone to stay safe on our roadways by reducing their speed, not drinking or consuming drugs while driving and by driving with vigilance, giving 100% of your attention to driving,” the RCIPS said.