Police crackdown cuts crashes in Eastern Districts
(CNS): Operation Borage is beginning to have the desired effect, the RCIPS has said, and the traffic unit’s crackdown has reduced collisions and the number of illegal bikes on the road and has improved the overall rate of offences and bad driving in the Eastern Districts. Over the holiday weekend, the police had “a huge presence”, holding vehicle checkpoints and carrying out stops, and there was a noticeable improvement in driving behaviour.
The RCIPS said there was a “minimal” callout to collisions and very few motorbikes on the road in violation of any traffic offences.
Around 65 tickets were issued, just under half of them for speeding and “a significant amount” for vehicles with expired inspection and licences. Police are urging motorists to ensure their vehicle documents, namely insurance, registration and certificate of roadworthiness, are all up to date and that vehicles are fit to be driven on the road.
“Operation Borage will continue in the Eastern Districts for the foreseeable future and we are also encouraging everyone to stay safe on our roadways by reducing their speed, not drinking or consuming drugs while driving and by driving with vigilance, giving 100% of your attention to driving,” the RCIPS said.
Category: Local News
Who would have thought that police presence would alter, even better, driving behaviour?
I just hope they keep it up beyond the weekends and have a regular presence all year.
Why not have speed traps and roadblocks in the areas and times that the fatal accidents happen most? I am sure RCIPS has a data analyst that maps all of this out.
When is the last time you saw a person getting a speeding ticket at night? Never.
RCIPS…try using your resources wisely for a change.
That’s quite the statement! Marl Road images, and wrecks I’ve seen personally would suggest that the battle isn’t quite win yet.
It should also be pointed out that 65 tickets is the tip of the tip of the tip of the iceberg.
I think I could sit by Shamrock Road and clock that many tickets in my head within about about 45 minutes to an hour.
Go be a police officer; you would make a great one!
Well done RCIPS!
Who would have thought actually doing their jobs would work? Turns out we don’t need speed bumps every 5 feet and a speed limit of 25 MPH.
wonder if they can crackdown on the idiots driving in the right lane when they should be in the left
And how long do we expect to see them out and about this time around 2weeks and they gone for another 4 months before they come back out
Great to see the speed trap this morning at 7:50 on South Sound road.
They were looking so focused with the radar guns out…. Pointed at the stop and go stream of traffic heading into town.
Operation Borage? Did they mean to single out the dietary supplement Borage oil, to resonate with illegal motorcyclists, or is this a misspelling of Barrage? Sigh.
Crackdown implies a focused effort that exceeds the prescribed daily duty. Showing up for work can no longer be spun as a crackdown. With a policing budget in the hundreds of millions, equatable to a small NATO-member country, the public of Cayman have a right to resource transparency, including a quantifiable reconciliation of where those opportunity cost budgets disappear and what the measurable delivered results are. It seems like we might need a new CoP for that.
‘Police doing their job reduces crime’ – who could have predicted that would be the outcome
You could pick off 65 EXCESSIVE speeders in a single half hour on the Spotts speedway. Not an exaggeration.
Get the radar gun out on that stretch and couple it with the roving police ghost car that can pick off others.
(And motorists, stop flashing your lights at oncoming traffic alerting them to radar. It is like telling shoplifters there is a plain clothes police office nearby. )