NT warns of ‘catastrophic’ risks of EWA without EIA

Area of planned road extension

(CNS): Calling on the government to continue with the environmental impact assessment for the whole of the East-West Arterial Road extension, the National Trust for the Cayman Islands has joined a number of non-profits warning of “catastrophic flooding of communities south of the road, the slow drying out of the mangroves to the north of the road, impacts to the freshwater lens, and other effects that cannot be foreseen without proper study”.

In a straw poll posted on CNS earlier this week, over 71% of almost 1,500 people who voted said that an EIA was needed for the whole project. The National Trust, which is a landowner along the road corridor, stressed the necessity of an EIA and said that without it, the public would not understand the potential problems until it’s too late.

“An EIA also looks at the holistic impact of development surrounding a project, meaning the more information included in the assessment the more likely it is to accurately predict potential impacts,” the Trust stated.

“Studies include costs, methods and materials… and other tangible issues that otherwise might be obscured from the public’s knowledge prior to construction. This section of the road would directly pass through land that the National Trust holds for the people of Cayman and has the further potential to impact several of our historic and environmental sites through indirect and cumulative impacts,” the NT noted.

The non-profit organisation said that, given its mandate, members must advocate for sustainable development that reduces the impact on the environment and our community.

The Trust said that beginning construction on the EWA without completing an EIA was a mistake. “Rushing this process risks imparting permanent negative impacts on the people of Cayman without giving them the opportunity to weigh them against the potential benefits.”

While sympathizing with the frustration of commuters from the Eastern Districts, the Trust said it was not “categorically opposed” to the EWA but pointed out that it is still unclear whether or not the project would improve traffic in the short or long term.

In the CNS poll, less than a quarter of voters believe the road would significantly reduce the commute time from the Eastern Districts.

The Trust also noted other measures that could ease traffic immediately and without major construction, such as more school buses, changes to the traffic bottlenecks, staggered start times for school and work, and producing incentives to use buses and bikes or carpooling.

“An additional concern is that the National Conservation Council, prescribed in the National Conservation Act to direct the environmental monitoring and protection on our islands, is being effectively disbanded with no members appointed or reappointed at the end of their terms,” the NPO said.

CNS has confirmed that the term of service for most members of the NCC has come to an end, and once again, the government has failed to nominate any new members. There is also considerable speculation that some members of Cabinet are seeking to appoint new members whose experience is in construction, development and planning rather than those with conservation expertise.

As an organisation with an obligation to nominate a member to the NCC, the Trust asked Cabinet to appoint a council so that the conservation law can function properly.

“The NCA is a historic piece of legislation which brought the Cayman Islands in line with international best practices on a number of environmental issues, and the lack of an active NCC is to the detriment of the people and environment of the Cayman Islands,” the Trust added.

Environmental laws globally protect from unintended, unforeseen and irreversible impacts of development that can lead to severe decreases in quality of life and even mortality if left unchecked.

In this case, the EIA is badly needed, largely because of potential impacts on the Central Mangrove Wetlands and the critical natural services it provides, as well as the risk of severe flooding to established communities, damage to the water lens and the additional development that the road could spur.

Since there is still no national development plan or any other legal protection for the environment, the government cannot prevent private landowners from filling and building on parts of the wetland ecosystem, which will lead to its fragmentation and ultimate demise.