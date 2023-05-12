NRA cuts exit options at Grand Harbour roundabout

Artist’s impression of Hurley’s Roundabout after the changes

(CNS): As part of ongoing efforts to reduce traffic congestion for commuters who live east of George Town, the National Roads Authority (NRA) is making changes to the Century 21 (Grand Harbour) Roundabout so that drivers exiting the shopping area can only turn left and must use the roundabout at Red Bay to make a U-Turn. This will also prevent commuters from Selkirk Drive from cutting their commute time by using the shortcut into Bimini Drive and through Hurley’s car park to get to the roundabout in the mornings.

In a press release about the proposed change, which will be implemented on 5 June, officials said the restriction is for safety reasons as well as the functionality of this significant bottle-neck.

Drivers exiting Grand Harbour at the roundabout will no longer be able to turn right onto South Sound or Crewe Road. Instead, they will have to travel east along Shamrock Road and circle the next roundabout, then head west and back towards Hurley’s, where they will be able to pull off onto South Sound Road or cross the roundabout onto Crewe Road.

“As an urgent safety concern, the NRA has decided that it would be in the best interest of the public to close off the westbound right turn from Grand Harbour around the Century 21 Roundabout. Once the Edgewater Connector is complete, the NRA will revisit this decision,” NRA MD Edward Howard said.

With the number of cars on our roads ever increasing and with the congestion seen on a daily basis in the area, the decision to close this lane of the roundabout was made to improve public safety and reduce the risk of collision, the NRA release stated.