NRA cuts exit options at Grand Harbour roundabout
(CNS): As part of ongoing efforts to reduce traffic congestion for commuters who live east of George Town, the National Roads Authority (NRA) is making changes to the Century 21 (Grand Harbour) Roundabout so that drivers exiting the shopping area can only turn left and must use the roundabout at Red Bay to make a U-Turn. This will also prevent commuters from Selkirk Drive from cutting their commute time by using the shortcut into Bimini Drive and through Hurley’s car park to get to the roundabout in the mornings.
In a press release about the proposed change, which will be implemented on 5 June, officials said the restriction is for safety reasons as well as the functionality of this significant bottle-neck.
Drivers exiting Grand Harbour at the roundabout will no longer be able to turn right onto South Sound or Crewe Road. Instead, they will have to travel east along Shamrock Road and circle the next roundabout, then head west and back towards Hurley’s, where they will be able to pull off onto South Sound Road or cross the roundabout onto Crewe Road.
“As an urgent safety concern, the NRA has decided that it would be in the best interest of the public to close off the westbound right turn from Grand Harbour around the Century 21 Roundabout. Once the Edgewater Connector is complete, the NRA will revisit this decision,” NRA MD Edward Howard said.
With the number of cars on our roads ever increasing and with the congestion seen on a daily basis in the area, the decision to close this lane of the roundabout was made to improve public safety and reduce the risk of collision, the NRA release stated.
Category: Local News
Gotta love it. Just put more congestion on the next roundabout
Adds approx 2km to your journey when leaving GH to South South via SSR
Using band-aids as a substitute for major surgery.
The doom loop of more lanes and more traffic will continue.
As a commuter from BT – I am happy to hear of this change – BUT it will still create a bottle-neck at the Red Bay round-a-about and cause further lane crossing in an already crazy area leading up to South Sound’s entrance.
Perhaps NRA can install a stop light system for those exiting Hurley’s, much like the South Sound one that helped traffic flow a bit but has been out of service for a little while now.
That way it would create bigger gaps in the traffic flowing into the round-a-bout but still give Eastern district traffic that’s heading into town *much needed* precedence, and also allow people to pop to Hurley’s for breakfast/lunch and get back on their commutes.
Just a thought.
both grand harbour and harbour walk should sue cig for pure incompetence
idiots…welcome to more traffic hell.
where else in the world has anybody seen such a mess of a roundabout with dividers between lanes?
sad reflection on driving standards here and cig who oversee this whole mess with pure ignorance.
This is madness without the Edgewater connector. Finish that first or this will only cause further traffic chaos. Why can’t the NRA ever finish what they started.
This is being closed due to poor drivers, I don’t think Hurleys will be too happy + everyone in grand harbour. if the NRA had opened the Edgewater way access before doing this that would have been better. All they are doing is now make the morning traffic worse by sending it back down to queue even further. Brilliant!!!