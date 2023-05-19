New CI$736k compactor expected to cut dump fires

DEH operators on the new compactor

(CNS): Officials at the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) have welcomed the arrival of a new Bomag BC 972 RB-2 Refuse Compactor, which will help the team prevent fires at the George Town dump. The compactor was ordered ten months ago and cost $735,816. DEH Director Richard Simms said it would enhance disposal operations at the landfill, where the battle with equipment continues.

“We have been struggling with maintaining and keeping up our equipment for quite some time, so the receiving of this Bomag Compactor for the landfill is well received by the team. We are in a better position now to compact the garbage more effectively and reduce the potential of landfill fires,” he said, but added, “We will see some.”

The compactor was assembled on-site and went into operation earlier this month. Staff have now been trained to use the machine by the manufacturers, who will continue to support the acquisition throughout its contract period. Meanwhile, a new engine is currently being sorted to install in the old Al Jon 500 Compactor, which will be placed back in operation as a backup unit.

Health Minister Sabrina Turner said the arrival of the compactor followed years of requests by the DEH for equipment. “People will soon see the positive impact that it will have on the day-to-day operations of the landfill until things change,” Turner said, referring to the ongoing and protracted talks over the proposed waste-management project, ReGen, which is expected to eventually almost eliminate landfilling.